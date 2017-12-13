Soccer

PSL DC finally reaches verdict in long-running Loftus pitch invasion saga

13 December 2017 - 12:10 By Marc Strydom
Pitch invasion and acts of hooliganism that disrupted Mamelodi Sundowns' 6-0 win against Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, 11 February 2017.
Image: Gallo Images

A verdict has been reached by the Premier Soccer League’s disciplinary committee against Orlando Pirates for the club’s role in the pitch invasion started by their supporters in a match against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld last season.

TimesLIVE has been informed that the verdict has been arrived at. Sentencing‚ should Pirates have been found guilty‚ would be argued later.

The PSL is expected to make an announcement soon.

The DC verdict on the role of Sundowns‚ charged as the home club responsible for security‚ is only expected out next month.

Fans of Pirates invaded the pitch after Percy Tau’s sixth goal in the 82nd minute of the Absa Premiership match at Loftus on February 11.

The game was delayed by an hour.

Sundowns fans also invaded the pitch resulting in punch-ups and violence‚ with a police armoured car entering the field and teargas and stun grenades fired to restore order.

There was damage to TV equipment of both SuperSport and the SABC.

The game ended 6-0 in favour of Sundowns.

