A verdict has been reached by the Premier Soccer League’s disciplinary committee against Orlando Pirates for the club’s role in the pitch invasion started by their supporters in a match against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld last season.

TimesLIVE has been informed that the verdict has been arrived at. Sentencing‚ should Pirates have been found guilty‚ would be argued later.

The PSL is expected to make an announcement soon.

The DC verdict on the role of Sundowns‚ charged as the home club responsible for security‚ is only expected out next month.

Fans of Pirates invaded the pitch after Percy Tau’s sixth goal in the 82nd minute of the Absa Premiership match at Loftus on February 11.

The game was delayed by an hour.