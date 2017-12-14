Kaizer Chiefs cannot afford to continue to plod along in an Absa Premiership that until now has been overly forgiving‚ because soon teams will find their rhythm‚ says Amakhosi veteran Siphiwe Tshabalala.

Chiefs’ 1-0 win against Platinum Stars in Rustenburg on Saturday was just their second victory in nine matches.

Amakhosi complete their 2017 fixtures against Ajax Cape Town at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night.

But a spectacularly sluggish start to the PSL this season – the slowest 33-year-old Tshabalala has seen in his 13-year career in the league – sees Amakhosi still in third place on a miserly 19 points from 14 games.

However‚ leaders Mamelodi Sundowns have already found their stride to be out front with 25 points and two games in hand on Chiefs and second-placed Pirates.

Tshabalala warned that as the league enters 2017 and its second round‚ more teams are likely to find a rhythm.

“Ever since I’ve been a professional in the PSL I don’t recall this happening‚” the Bafana Bafana international said of the league’s slow start.

“And I think the league has been kind to a lot of teams‚ including us‚ whereby we drop points and we’re still not far from the log leaders.

“But it soon will change because once teams hit consistency there’s danger.

“At the moment I think we just have to focus on ourselves and get as many points as we can.”

Tshabalala believes that‚ to challenge for the league in the second half of the season‚ Chiefs have to find consistency in notching victories.

“I think it (the slow PSL start) tells you one thing: that consistency is very key and that it is a challenge for most of the teams.

“Once you’re consistent you definitely have a better chance of winning the league.

“And it’s still our challenge that we’re not consistent. But I think it’s something that we need to work on next year.

“We don’t have much time – next year’s next month. And we have big games in January.

“So I think this one against Ajax‚ if we take maximum points‚ can at least give us a morale-booster for the next month because we also did well by winning the previous game.”

Chiefs meet SuperSport United away‚ Polokwane City at home‚ Baroka FC away and Sundowns at home in January.