Soccer

Highlands Park, Royal Eagles qualify for Nedbank Cup, Cosmos miss out

14 December 2017 - 08:46 By Nick Said
SuperSport United celebrate during the Nedbank Cup Final between SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on May 28, 2016 in Polokwane, South Africa.
SuperSport United celebrate during the Nedbank Cup Final between SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on May 28, 2016 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

National First Division leaders Highlands Park have squeezed into the Nedbank Cup Last 32 with a 2-1 extra-time victory over Real Kings in Tembisa on Wednesday.

A brace from veteran striker Petrus Ngebo, both set up by Namibia international Peter Shalulile, handed Highlands Park the win after they had fallen behind to an early goal for Lindokuhle Mtshali.

Kosta Papic’s return to Royal Eagles has brought immediate dividends after they qualified for the Last 32 with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over 2009 finalists University of Pretoria.

After a goalless first half, Joshua Sauls, Sandile Kukeka and Kenneth Makgothi got the goals for the Durban club.

Jomo Cosmos are out of the competition after they lost on penalties to struggling Ubuntu Cape Town, who had taken the lead in the game through Bukhosi Sibanda.

Cosmos hit back when Ivorian Dahou Lebahi converted from the penalty spot, and with neither side able to find another goal, penalties were needed to separate the sides and the Cape Town club held their nerve for the win 3-1.

Cape Town All Stars claimed a routine 2-0 home success over Tshakhuma Madzivhadila thanks to goals from Simphiwe Tshabalala and Lucky Setelele, while Richards Bay claimed an excellent 2-1 win at Witbank Spurs.

Stanley Muishond got both their goals, either side of a Doctor Skhosana strike for the home side.

Finally on Wednesday, Mthatha Bucks came from behind to seal a 2-1 extra-time win over Uthongathi.

Khangela Zungu had the visitors in front, but Linda Bhengu equalised from the penalty-spot to take the game to extra-time, where Mpho Erasmus found the winner.
In the two matches played on Tuesday, Stellenbosch FC thumped Mbombela United 3-0, and Super Eagles defeated 2011 finalists Black Leopards by the same scoreline.

The eigth qualifiers will now join the 16 Premier League teams and eight amateur sides from the SAFA structures in the Last 32, which is scheduled to be played in early February.

SuperSport United are the current holders of the Nedbank Cup after winning in the last two seasons.

READ MORE:

Tau inspires Sundowns to narrow win over Maritzburg United

An inspired Percy Tau helped Mamelodi Sundowns open up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier Soccer League log with their 1-0 win over ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Sundowns' Pitso Mosimane congratulates Chippa's Teboho Moloi

Teboho Moloi‚ the Absa Premiership’s coach of the month for November‚ has revealed how current Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane helped shape ...
Sport
18 hours ago

I had to be a tsotsi‚ says Sundowns' captain Hlompho Kekana

Hlompho Kekana says he had to have the wiliness of a “tsotsi” to score his goal from inside Mamelodi Sundowns’ half against Orlando Pirates in a 3-1 ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Cape Town City facing possibility of expulsion or relegation from PSL

The Premier Soccer League want to throw the book at Cape Town City over the club signing a sports betting company as a shirt sponsor‚ and their ...
Sport
20 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Four-day Test between SA and Zim to have minimum of 98 overs per day Cricket
  2. Man City roll over Swansea to set win record, Lukaku lifts Man United  Soccer
  3. England battle to 175-4 at tea in must-win third Ashes Test  Cricket
  4. Highlands Park, Royal Eagles qualify for Nedbank Cup, Cosmos miss out Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Man assaults traffic officer for giving him a fine
‘I have forgiven myself’, says Jub Jub

Related articles

  1. Komphela braces himself for Molangoane's absence from Chiefs lineup Soccer
  2. Teko Modise returns for Cape Town City Soccer
  3. Brazilians wary of the boys from Maritzburg Soccer
  4. Danny Jordaan to put his hand up for re-election as SAFA president Soccer
  5. Nhlakanipho Ntuli back in Holland to breathe life back into career Soccer
  6. Sundowns wary of Maritzburg forwards Rusike and Fileccia Soccer
  7. George Lebese to 'work through Christmas' to find form at Sundowns Soccer
  8. ‘SA should be proud of the PSL‚’ says Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana Soccer
  9. Kaizer Chiefs need to beat Ajax Cape Town to avoid new low Soccer
  10. Baroka FC chairman backs battling coach Kgoloko Thobejane Soccer
  11. Louis van Gaal slams 'boring' Man United under Jose Mourinho Soccer
  12. Rampant Manchester City eye record against Swansea Soccer
  13. Egypt star Mohamed Salah named BBC African player of the year Soccer
X