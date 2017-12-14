Soccer

Mosimane won't take foot off the pedal as Sundowns surge ahead

14 December 2017 - 13:41 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Mamelodi Sundowns' owner Patrice Motsepe celebrates a victory with head coach Pitso Mosimane during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 match against Maritzburg United at Loftus Stadium, Pretoria on 13 December 2017. Sundowns won 1-0.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePixGv

Mamelodi Sundowns may be sitting pretty with their five-point buffer at the summit of the Premier Soccer League table with two games in hand but that's no crumb of comfort for coach Pitso Mosimane.

Sundowns had to work hard for their 1-0 win against Maritzburg United at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday evening.

It was their eighth win of the season and their second at home‚ an ominous sign as their last two matches of the year are home ties against Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday and Cape Town City on Tuesday.

Mosimane said not much should be read into the fact that they've surged ahead of their competitors.

“The lead is encouraging but it works in both ways‚" he said.

"It looks good and everybody goes for you but it also gives confidence to have wrapped it up and copy top teams like Manchester City.

"They go for it every week but games in hand don't mean a lot.

"I like the points that we have.

"SuperSport have games in hand and they drew last week. Those things don't work.

“When you have 14 or 15 point lead‚ then you can say it's silly to lose the title but when you don't have that points difference‚ it's too early. We haven't even got to the halfway mark.”

Because of their recent excellence in the CAF Champions League‚ Sundowns have a bye for next year's preliminary round in February.

However‚ that clemency has not been extended to defending league champions Bidvest Wits‚ who have a two-legged tie against Mauritian outfit Pamplemousses SC on the second and third weekends of February.

Mosimane said teams have to earn their byes in the continental tournaments.

Sundowns will be facing the winners of the Rayon Sports (Rwanda) and Lydia Ludic Burundi Académic Football Club (LLB Academic FC) tie.

Should Wits proceed‚ they will face Clube Desportivo 1º de Agosto of Angola or Zimbabwe's FC Platinum.

“You must go to the semi-finals where you buy your ticket. It's no surprise that SuperSport have a bye.

"You get points for going somewhere and I don't think they have a difficult team (either Petro de Luanda of Angola or Masters Security from Malawi) before they proceed so that's a ticket.

"We have it‚ SuperSport has it‚ Orlando Pirates had it. If you want it‚ you've got to play.”

