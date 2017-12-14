Soccer

Tottering Chiefs to sign goal-scorers in the January transfer window

14 December 2017 - 14:37 By Marc Strydom
Leonardo Castro of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Bloemfontein Celtic at Lucas Moripe Stadium on April 05, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs will look to sign goal-scorers in the January transfer window‚ coach Steve Komphela has said.

But‚ from what Komphela is saying‚ Amakhosi fans impatient for success and trophies after two-and-a-half barren seasons should not expect the club to buck their recent frugal trend and sign big.

Komphela also said that he expects the players he has to find some kind of consistency to improve Chiefs’ fortunes.

The coach was asked what sort of players Amakhosi might be in the market for and he said: “I think we need to win matches.

"And looking at where we are we just need to score goals.

“And before you fix anything you look at what it is that you are sitting on. Can you generate and score goals from the ones (players) you have.

“Because you’re also not guaranteed you will get a player through a transfer window he will hit the mark. There are issues of adaptation‚ integration and a whole lot of factors.

“But just winning matches and being consistent in goal-scoring will assist you.

“If you look at our top goal-scorer currently or which player hits the net consistently‚ we are still struggling in that regard.

“And individual performances and players’ inconsistency then goes into the team’s performances and inconsistencies. So for teams to be consistent individuals must be consistent.

"Without saying‚ ‘Now the coach is putting blame on the players’.

“Because the interpretation my context‚ for me‚ would be‚ ‘Steve says because the teams are not consistent‚ then players are not consistent’.

“No‚ I’m just trying to speak to the rationale that teams are made by players. So when you get it from players teams are going to have it.”

Chiefs have been heavily linked to Mamelodi Sundowns’ surplus Colombian striker Leonardo Castro.

Asked if he would be interested in a player like Castro‚ Komphela would not reveal much.

“I wouldn’t speak of players of other teams‚ because what I say here is going to some out as gospel. I wouldn’t‚” Komphela said.

