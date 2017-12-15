Soccer

Qalinge remains injured for Pirates against Free State Stars

15 December 2017 - 14:37 By Marc Strydom
Thabo Qalinge of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 game between Bloemfontein Celtic and Orlando Pirates at Dr Molemela Stadium, Bloemfontein on 26 November 2017.
Image: Frikke Kapp/BackpagePix

Key winger Thabo Qalinge remains injured and will not be available for Orlando Pirates in their final Absa Premiership fixture of 2017 against Free State Stars at Goble Park in Bethlehem on Saturday (kickoff: 6pm).

Qalinge pulled up with a groin strain in a training match ahead of Pirates’ 0-0 draw against SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium on December 5‚ and has not played since.

The winger had been Bucs’ form player in the first half of the season.

“The 26-year old is still recovering from a groin strain which has kept him out of action for the last three weeks‚” Pirates said‚ giving an injury update on their website.

On the rest of the team’s injury situation Pirates said: “Nkosinathi Mthiyane has been ruled out of the clash against Free State Stars. Mthiyane‚ who came off the bench to play the last 10 minutes in Pirates’ 1-1 draw against AmaZulu (on Saturday)‚ injured his quad earlier in the week and will need to undergo physiotherapy to treat his injury.

“Meanwhile‚ Thembinkosi Lorch is nearing full recovery from a hamstring strain that saw him miss the previous two matches.

“However‚ it remains to be seen whether the winger will form part of the travelling squad tomorrow as he is still experiencing pain and discomfort. The 24-year old is expected to undergo a late fitness test.”

Pirates have no suspensions. The second-placed Buccaneers have won one game in nine matches.

Sixth-placed Stars have proved a resilient team since Luc Eymael replaced Sammy Troughton as head coach in late August‚ losing just three times in 12 matches‚ winning six and drawing three.

Stars bounced back from a 3-0 Free State derby defeat against Bloemfontein Celtic with an impressive 1-0 win against SuperSport United on Wednesday at their feared Goble Park stronghold.

