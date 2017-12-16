“Breaking News: Leonardo Castro will join us in January #Amakhosi4Life‚” the club posted.

Chiefs continued: “Castro is a Khosi 4 life!

“Chiefs & Sundowns have finalised the agreement and Castro will join CHIEFS in January.

“Welcome to the Castro family.”

Sundowns’ official website said Castro will join Chiefs next month.

“Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs have reached an agreement on the transfer for Leonardo Castro to Naturena‚” the website reported.

“The Columbian striker will join Kaizer Chiefs in January.

“Mamelodi Sundowns would like to take the opportunity to thank Castro for his contribution and wish him well at his new home.”

Castro was a part of the much-vaunted “CBD” – Castro‚ Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly – triumvirate who were so influential in Sundowns winning the Absa Premiership title in 2016-17.

However the tall‚ technically adept striker has played far less of a role since.

Third-placed Amakhosi‚ who have won two games in their last nine matches in the current league this season‚ will hope the big striker can help alleviate their goal-scoring problems.