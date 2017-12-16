Soccer

Leonardo Castro signs for Kaizer Chiefs

16 December 2017 - 11:06 By Marc Strydom
Leonardo Castro of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Bloemfontein Celtic at Lucas Moripe Stadium on April 05, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Leonardo Castro of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Bloemfontein Celtic at Lucas Moripe Stadium on April 05, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs have concluded the signing of Leonardo Castro from Mamelodi Sundowns‚ and the Colombian striker will join Amakhosi in the January transfer window.

The much-speculated transfer was posted on Chiefs’ official Twitter page on Saturday morning.

“Breaking News: Leonardo Castro will join us in January #Amakhosi4Life‚” the club posted.

Chiefs continued: “Castro is a Khosi 4 life!

“Chiefs & Sundowns have finalised the agreement and Castro will join CHIEFS in January.

“Welcome to the Castro family.”

Sundowns’ official website said Castro will join Chiefs next month.

“Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs have reached an agreement on the transfer for Leonardo Castro to Naturena‚” the website reported.

“The Columbian striker will join Kaizer Chiefs in January.

“Mamelodi Sundowns would like to take the opportunity to thank Castro for his contribution and wish him well at his new home.”

Castro was a part of the much-vaunted “CBD” – Castro‚ Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly – triumvirate who were so influential in Sundowns winning the Absa Premiership title in 2016-17.

However the tall‚ technically adept striker has played far less of a role since.

Third-placed Amakhosi‚ who have won two games in their last nine matches in the current league this season‚ will hope the big striker can help alleviate their goal-scoring problems.

READ MORE:

Cape Town City snatch late win over AmaZulu

Midfielder Roland Putsche scored six minutes from time as Cape Town City beat AmaZulu 1-0 at home on Friday to move up into second place in the ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Diego Maradona lauds 'revelation' Kylian Mbappe

Argentina great Diego Maradona praised Kylian Mbappe on Friday as “the revelation of football” after the French teenage sensation’s spectacular rise ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Wits must beat Platinum to avoid ending 2017 in last place

Bidvest Wits need a win against Platinum Stars on Saturday to avoid the ignominy of ending their 2017 fixtures in last place as defending Absa ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Qalinge remains injured for Pirates against Free State Stars

Key winger Thabo Qalinge remains injured and will not be available for Orlando Pirates in their final Absa Premiership fixture of 2017 against Free ...
Sport
23 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Smith, Marsh put England to the sword at Waca Cricket
  2. Ngezana - breakthrough for unconvincing Chiefs 'has been challenging' Soccer
  3. Leonardo Castro signs for Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  4. Cape Town City snatch late win over AmaZulu to go second Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Campaign slang you will hear over the weekend
Next leader of the ANC? Cyril Ramaphosa’s road to power

Related articles

  1. Chiefs' Komphela wary of Ajax’s ‘fighter’ coach Menzo Soccer
  2. Sundowns play like Manchester City‚ says Sibusiso Vilakazi Soccer
  3. Senong says finalists Amajita have grown in COSAFA U20 Soccer
  4. It’s still far from being Sundowns’ title‚ says Chiefs coach Komphela Soccer
  5. Chiefs look out for good - but cheap - strikers Soccer
  6. Cape Town City happy to be finally back to their true ‘home’ Soccer
  7. Chiefs cannot afford to continue to plod along‚ says Tshabalala Soccer
  8. SA narrowly edge out Egypt to reach 2017 COSAFA Under-20 final Soccer
  9. Tottering Chiefs to sign goal-scorers in the January transfer window Soccer
  10. Bafana need a strong Chiefs‚ Pirates‚ Sundowns to be successful: Komphela Soccer
X