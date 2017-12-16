Siyabonga Ngezana admits that making his Kaizer Chiefs breakthrough at a time when the Soweto giants have been barren of trophies for two-and-a-half years‚ and results in the current season have not been forthcoming has been “challenging”.

Strapping‚ impressive 20-year-old centreback Ngezana comes from about as rural roots as can be in South Africa‚ from the rural northern Kwazulu-Natal area of eTholeni‚ roughly between Ladysmith and Dundee.

The still raw youngster said a promising introduction after injuries to key Amakhosi defenders Tsepo Masilela‚ Lorenzo Gordinho and Sibusiso Khumalo has helped smooth his reception by the fans‚ despite Chiefs having gone nine matches with just two victories.

Ngezana said it was his family who pushed him into taking trials at Chiefs four years ago after he had moved to first play professionally in Sebokeng‚ in industrial Vanderbijlpark on the Vaal River.