Ngezana - breakthrough for unconvincing Chiefs 'has been challenging'
Siyabonga Ngezana admits that making his Kaizer Chiefs breakthrough at a time when the Soweto giants have been barren of trophies for two-and-a-half years‚ and results in the current season have not been forthcoming has been “challenging”.
Strapping‚ impressive 20-year-old centreback Ngezana comes from about as rural roots as can be in South Africa‚ from the rural northern Kwazulu-Natal area of eTholeni‚ roughly between Ladysmith and Dundee.
The still raw youngster said a promising introduction after injuries to key Amakhosi defenders Tsepo Masilela‚ Lorenzo Gordinho and Sibusiso Khumalo has helped smooth his reception by the fans‚ despite Chiefs having gone nine matches with just two victories.
Ngezana said it was his family who pushed him into taking trials at Chiefs four years ago after he had moved to first play professionally in Sebokeng‚ in industrial Vanderbijlpark on the Vaal River.
He said his family have also been his rock making his first team leap in a rocky period for the giant club.
“It’s been challenging when we lose because this is a big team‚” Ngezana said of his breakthrough‚ playing five times since a storming‚ scoring debut in Amakhosi’s 2-1 victory against Mamelodi Sundowns on October 17.
“The supporters have expected more results. But we are still working on it.
“When the pressure comes you have to be in the right zone with people who you are staying with. If you’re staying with your family that gives you some of the things that help you come back strong to the game.
“My family will always be there through tough times.
“The supporters have actually been welcoming to me because of my performance.
“For Chiefs to have a future‚ you have to have a change. You have to bring something from the development because those young players know the philosophy and the culture of Kaizer Chiefs.”
Ngezana is likely to start again as Chiefs conclude their 2017 fixtures against Ajax Cape Town at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night (kickoff: 8.15pm).
Third-placed Amakhosi (19 points from 14 games) would not just love to end their year on a high‚ they are likely to need to if they want to stay in touch with leaders Sundowns. The Brazilians have won five of their last six games to establish a commanding lead on 25 points from 12 matches.
“We only focus on our lane. We run our own race‚” Ngezana said of the concern of Downs running away with the title chase in the new year.
“It doesn’t matter whether Sundowns keep on collecting points. We are also working on our own to try to collect as much as we can.”
