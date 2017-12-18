It is not nice but it is my job‚ says beleaguered Ajax coach Menzo

Relegation-haunted Ajax Cape Town face a crunch month when they come back in January if they are to get themselves out of trouble‚ says coach Stanley Menzo.

Ajax sit second from bottom in the standings with 13 points from 14 matches.

“January 2018 will be very important for this team‚ for the club‚” he said.

“We have five games (in the month) where we have to gain points as much as possible because it is tough at the bottom of the league.

“It is going to be a very important month and hopefully we will get some players who can add something to this team.”

Ajax are on the cusp of making several new signings to boost their squad as well as releasing players in what should be a busy January transfer window for the coastal outfit.

They have already purchased striker Muzi Thabotha from National First Division frontrunners Highlands Park and have plans to bring in another forward from Zimbabwe.

The additional personnel will likely prove as major fillip to a dispirited squad.