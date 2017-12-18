Komphela hints at more signings at Chiefs after Castor's arrival

Leonardo Castro might be just the first of several January transfer window purchases for Kaizer Chiefs as coach Steve Komphela confirmed the club were on the lookout for reinforcements.

“It is normal what we are doing.

"We try and strengthen in areas where we feel we can do better and the one good thing is we still have a space available for a foreigner‚” he said after the purchase of the Colombian striker from league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

“It is logical business to look to do what we can in the market and we’ll take it from there.

"But it is not as easy as you and I just talking about it‚ there is a lot of work to be done in-house.

“We still have to go out and get the agreements and deal with others.

"But it is difficult.