Benni McCarthy says he does not need to motivate his Cape Town City players for Tuesday’s Premier Soccer League clash away against Mamelodi Sundowns as he promised an expansive approach to the game.

“It a good challenge and you know that when you play Chiefs‚ Pirates‚ Sundowns you hardly need motivation‚” said the former Bafana Bafana goal ace as City headed to Gauteng on Monday for their last game of the year‚ which is being player at Loftus Versfeld.

“My players will be psyched up for it‚ they’ll all be holding up their hands saying ‘coach‚ looks at me‚ I’m ready‚ pick me’.

"Everybody is going to want to be part of that game.”

As to his approach‚ McCarthy added: “If you are too cautious‚ you are going to allow Sundowns to take control and do what they do‚ kill most teams off and I’m just hoping we don’t get a beating like Baroka.

“But you must remember that Sundowns have played twice a week‚ every Wednesday and every weekend for a while now and they have been getting away with 1-0 wins.

"I look at it and think ‘it’s not like your typical Sundowns’.

“It shows that too many games continuously is catching up with them and maybe that could be our opportunity.

“I’m hoping the confidence from getting all three points in our last game (against AmaZulu in Cape Town on Friday) might just spurring my players on.

“I’m going to go and play football.

"We won’t be holding back‚ looking to grind out a result.

"We want to win. If we sit back we play into Sundowns’ hands with the players they have.

“We must do the unexpected. Things that they are not expecting us to do.

"We must match them in our play and get the opportunities we can to win the game.”

Last season‚ when Eric Tinkler was in charge‚ City upset Sundowns 2-1 away at Loftus Versfeld and won the second round fixture at home in Cape Town by a single goal.