Soccer

Fuming Sundowns owner Motsepe terminates interest in Chippa player

20 December 2017 - 11:19 By Mark Gleeson
Chippa United wing-back Paseka Mako received his Man of the Match award after a storming performance during the Absa Premiership match against Polokwane City at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on December 16, 2017 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Chippa United wing-back Paseka Mako received his Man of the Match award after a storming performance during the Absa Premiership match against Polokwane City at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on December 16, 2017 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

The proposed purchase of Chippa United wingback Paseka "Computer" Mako by league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in the January transfer window has been nixed by the club’s owner Patrice Motsepe after he found out that the promising player used to be a junior with the Brazilians.

Mako‚ whose attacking play caught the eye of Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane‚ was the subject of a recent approach to Chippa by the Pretoria-based club‚ officials have told TimesLIVE.

A potential deal to sell Mako to the Brazilians was discussed but suddenly cancelled when Motsepe said no.

The club owner did not want to spend money on a player who had previously been part of the Sundowns structures.

Mako joined Chippa United from Cape Town All Stars – one of many players from the Cape Town club that were taken to the Port Elizabeth-based franchise by former coach Dan Malesela.

But before that Mako‚ who has represented South Africa at under-23 level and hails from Zebediela in Limpopo province‚ was a junior with Sundowns.

Motsepe’s anger all goes back to the infamous loss and repurchase of Lerato Chabangu which cost Sundowns more than a few millions and made the club and their free-spending president something of a laughing stock.

Chabangu signed a pre-contract with SuperSport United in 2009 when at the height of his career after Sundowns had moved too slowly to offer him an extension of his deal.

SuperSport’s sneaky move to snatch Chabangu out from under Sundowns’ noses infuriated the mining magnate so much that he allowed Chabangu to leave six months before the end of his contract as SuperSport got him for free.

But Motsepe then decided he wanted the player back and he paid SuperSport a veritable fortune to purchase a player who had been his just six months earlier.

Chabangu then did not play for the club because of a knee injury and treatment for alcohol abuse‚ costing Motsepe an entire season of wages without kicking a ball ... eventually moving onto Moroka Swallows.

READ MORE:

Fadlu Davids targets another top eight finish for Maritzburg United

Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids has reiterated the club’s ambition of finishing in the top eight again this season as the squad departed for the ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Benni McCarthy hasn't had time to think about new players to sign

Benni McCarthy says he has been too busy trying to find a successful formula to get his Cape Town City side back to winning ways to make any calls on ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Why Pirates coach Sredojevic may be seeking out a 139th country to explore

Let’s just start here: the Dalai Lama has been to “more than 67 countries”‚ His Holiness’s official website tells us.
Sport
6 hours ago

Cape Town City stun Sundowns to end the year in second place

Mamelodi Sundowns’ four match winning streak came to a screeching end as they were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Cape Town City in their lively Absa ...
Sport
18 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. I rate Paez but he’s not a goal-scorer‚ says Chiefs legend Shane McGregor Soccer
  2. I am going to get the long love letter if I talk about Ngoma‚ says Mosimane Soccer
  3. Referees targeting Cape Town City‚ fumes coach Benni McCarthy Soccer
  4. Fuming Sundowns owner Motsepe terminates interest in Chippa player Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Zodwa challenges DJ Tira to dance off
New ANC top six announced #ANC54

Related articles

  1. Benni McCarthy is a legend‚ says Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  2. Celtic coach Jelušić returns in time to plot SuperSport's demise Soccer
  3. McCarthy does not need to motivate his City players for Sundowns showdown Soccer
  4. Dumisani Zuma is like Siyabonga Nomvete‚ says Chiefs coach Steve Komphela Soccer
  5. Why Sundowns are feeling the festive cheer Soccer
  6. It is not nice but it is my job‚ says beleaguered Ajax coach Menzo Soccer
  7. Komphela hints at more signings at Chiefs after Castor's arrival Soccer
  8. Hunt admits Wits are embarrassed by their position on the log Soccer
  9. Sbahle & Itumeleng Khune spark engagement rumours TshisaLIVE
  10. Baroka crush SuperSport, Arrows and Maritzburg share the spoils Soccer
  11. Mosimane reflects on first meeting with Teko since that book came out Soccer
  12. Senong chuffed after leading SA to championship gold Soccer
X