Soccer

I rate Paez but he’s not a goal-scorer‚ says Chiefs legend Shane McGregor

20 December 2017 - 15:49 By Marc Strydom
Gustavo Paez of Kaizer Chiefs and Nyiko Mobbie of Free State Stars during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars at Moses Mabhida Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Durban, South Africa.
Gustavo Paez of Kaizer Chiefs and Nyiko Mobbie of Free State Stars during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars at Moses Mabhida Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Leonardo Castro has all the quality to be a good signing for Kaizer Chiefs‚ and is just the sort of big centre-forward the Soweto club need‚ but he needs to be treated with patience by the Soweto giants’ supporters‚ says Amakhosi legend Shane McGregor.

Castro‚ signed this week in a deal to be concluded in the January transfer window‚ brings technical ability‚ skill with his feet‚ and can be just the target man to bring a focal point to Chiefs’ one-dimensional‚ running attack.

The Colombian‚ though‚ will be rusty‚ having been increasingly marginalised at Mamelodi Sundowns in the last year-and-a-half.

Amakhosi’s 1980s and 1990s scoring ace McGregor believes there were external reasons for Castro’s performance sagging on the field.

“Sundowns said he was going home to Colombia a lot‚ and things like that‚ but I think there was a lot of things happening behind the scenes that perhaps stopped Castro from playing‚” McGregor told TimesLIVE on Wednesday.

“He was a great striker and fell by the wayside. He must have been unhappy.

“So he’ll score goals. He really is a good player.

“And I think he’ll really fit into a Chiefs lineup who need someone like that.

"They’ve got all these small guys who run off the ball and don’t have a target man. And I think he’ll do the job.”

McGregor admitted that pressure to hit the ground running on the rusty‚ 28-year-old Castro‚ might be a problem for the new signing.

“My experience was it took me at least a month to get going once I’d had a break‚” the ex-striker said.

“It does affect you fitness-wise‚ but ability it doesn’t.

“Chiefs are going to expect him to come in and be a saviour‚ unfortunately. It’s going to be pressure.

“As long as he doesn’t buckle under that he can definitely do well.

“Let’s put it this way – he can only do better than what they’ve got at the moment.

"They’re not scoring goals.

“I mean‚ I rate that (Gustavo) Paez‚ but he’s not a goal-scorer.

"There’s a big deference between a playmaker and a goal-scorer.”

Castro was at his best at Sundowns feeding off of the “CBD” trio (Castro‚ Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly) who were so influential winning the 2015-16 Absa Premiership title.

Can he get a similar sort of service at Chiefs?

“If they play him in that position and support him in that position‚ he can‚” McGregor said.

“And it doesn’t necessarily mean Chiefs changing the way they play for him.

“They don’t have to play long ball to him all the time‚ or put in big crosses.

"He’s good at holding it up with his feet and bringing players in‚ which is different to what they’ve got‚ which is everyone running away form the ball.

“And that’s what Chiefs need.”

READ MORE:

I am going to get the long love letter if I talk about Ngoma‚ says Mosimane

Pitso Mosimane is planning to dip into the transfer market ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns' participation in next year's Caf Champions League.
Sport
23 minutes ago

Referees targeting Cape Town City‚ fumes coach Benni McCarthy

Outspoken Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy has claimed that the club are victimised by referees because of their sponsorship dispute with the ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Ajax Cape Town close to signing Zesco United scoring ace

Ajax Cape Town are on the brink of signing Kenyan international Jesse Were who has completed a stellar season in Zambia’s Super League and been on ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Fuming Sundowns owner Motsepe terminates interest in Chippa player

The proposed purchase of Chippa United wingback Paseka "Computer" Mako by league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in the January transfer window has been ...
Sport
4 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. I rate Paez but he’s not a goal-scorer‚ says Chiefs legend Shane McGregor Soccer
  2. I am going to get the long love letter if I talk about Ngoma‚ says Mosimane Soccer
  3. Referees targeting Cape Town City‚ fumes coach Benni McCarthy Soccer
  4. Fuming Sundowns owner Motsepe terminates interest in Chippa player Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Zodwa challenges DJ Tira to dance off
New ANC top six announced #ANC54

Related articles

  1. Benni McCarthy hasn't had time to think about new players to sign Soccer
  2. Why Pirates coach Sredojevic may be seeking out a 139th country to explore Soccer
  3. Cape Town City stun Sundowns to end the year in second place  Soccer
  4. Benni McCarthy is a legend‚ says Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  5. Celtic coach Jelušić returns in time to plot SuperSport's demise Soccer
  6. McCarthy does not need to motivate his City players for Sundowns showdown Soccer
  7. Dumisani Zuma is like Siyabonga Nomvete‚ says Chiefs coach Steve Komphela Soccer
  8. Why Sundowns are feeling the festive cheer Soccer
  9. It is not nice but it is my job‚ says beleaguered Ajax coach Menzo Soccer
  10. Komphela hints at more signings at Chiefs after Castor's arrival Soccer
X