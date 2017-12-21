Ajax Cape Town is bringing back Turkish coach Muhsin Ertugral‚ after this week announcing the departure of coach Stanley Menzo‚ firing the former Dutch international just days before Christmas.

Although the club have termed his exit as a mutual parting of ways‚ Menzo had spoken enthusiastically about trying to turn around the team’s fortunes during a busy January.

The club announced Ertugral's return on Thursday afternoon‚ saying it would be with immediate effect.

Urban Warriors CEO‚ Ari Efstathiou‚ said he is delighted to welcome Ertugral back to Ikamva.

“We are delighted to have secured Muhsin’s signature once again. Muhsin is no stranger to the club and clearly understands our philosophy of playing attacking and attractive winning football‚” said Efstathiou.

“He is also very knowledgeable in promoting our youth players from our academy which is critical to the club’s future. We would like to welcome him back”.

Ertugral‚ who resides in Cape Town with his wife‚ was "happy to rejoin the club where he has enjoyed great success; both in winning trophies and also in nurturing some of the country’s best youth products"‚ the club statement said.

“Ari and I had a long chat regarding the possibility of my engagement as the Head Coach where he outlined the plans for the future and also the restructuring that has taken place since my last stint here‚” Ertugral added.

“I have watched the team recently and believe that with one or two additions in critical positions‚ we will be able to find ourselves in a more respectable position on the log standings.

“There are many talented players in the team and I believe with the right guidance‚ I will be able to get the best out of them.

“I would like to thank the Board of Ajax Cape Town for the opportunity to once again allow me to lead this great club and hope that I will be able to bring back a smile to our incredible and loyal supporters”.

The PSL team will return to training on the 27th of December in preparation for their first match of the New Year against Maritzburg United on 5 January 2018.