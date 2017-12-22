Soccer

Referees and match commissioners to attend a refresher course in January

22 December 2017 - 10:49 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Victor Gomes, Match Referee awards a penalty to Cape Town City FC during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 football match between Cape Town City FC and Platinum Stars at Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town on 23 August 2017.
Victor Gomes, Match Referee awards a penalty to Cape Town City FC during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 football match between Cape Town City FC and Platinum Stars at Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town on 23 August 2017.
Image: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Referees and match commissioners will come together in Pretoria from January 2 to 7 for refresher courses and fitness tests.

The course will come in handy as experienced officials are in short supply and a draft of younger referees and linesmen are coming through the ranks.

Most important will be the physical tests for the referees‚ which are conducted twice a year and must be passed in order to be in the place for Premier Soccer League matches.

These tests always deliver one or two shock casualties who are then sidelined and cannot officiate until they pass again.

One year ago there were a record 20 officials who failed the tough physical tests‚ in which they have to run 75 metres in under 15 seconds‚ then walk 25 metres for 18 seconds.

They repeat this continually for a total of 10 laps around a 400-metre track‚ therefore doing 44 starts and stops.

PSL club coaches have been increasingly critical of refereeing standards this season at a time when the running of refereeing is also in some flux.

It comes after Peter Sejake was removed from the top SAFA referee department post under a cloud of suspicion and replaced by Ian McLeod who died suddenly in October.

The post has since been vacant but there are hopes that top World Cup officials Jerome Damon or Enoch Molefe might be given the job on a full-time basis.

Refereeing matters are under the control of the South African Football Association while the PSL has an independent controller – Ari Soldatos -- who makes the match appointments.

The dispute over control of refereeing matters is why long-laid plans to professionalise refereeing have not got off the ground as the PSL are willing to pay but not without having ultimate control while SAFA do not want to ceded power have the requisite cash to pay officials fill-time salaries.

READ MORE:

Muhsin Ertugral named as head coach at Ajax Cape Town after Menzo exit

Ajax Cape Town is bringing back Turkish coach Muhsin Ertugral‚ after this week announcing the departure of coach Stanley Menzo‚ firing the former ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana Bafana end the year in 81st place on the global FIFA rankings

South Africa will end 2017 unchanged at number 81 in the latest FIFA World Rankings released on Thursday‚ though one of their African Nations Cup ...
Sport
2 days ago

Zwane, Madisha, Mweene sign contract extensions with Sundowns

While the future of star Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Khama Billiat remains uncertain‚ coach Pito Mosimane can sleep a lot easier after the club ...
Sport
2 days ago

Thabo Rakhale joins Chippa United from Orlando Pirates

In a decision that is likely to upset most Orlando Pirates fans‚ the club has elected to offload stylish and popular midfielder Thabo Rakhale to ...
Sport
2 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. What players‚ coaches and administrators had to say during the year Sport
  2. Proteas coach Gibson ready to unleash fit again Steyn  Cricket
  3. The top five coaches in SA cricket‚ and why Cricket
  4. The Good of world sport in 2017 Sport
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

SA cops caught on camera 2017: The good, the bad and the slick dance moves
ICYMI: #ANC54 elective conference in 90 seconds

Related articles

  1. Thabo Rakhale joins Chippa United from Orlando Pirates Soccer
  2. Steve Komphela to keep Kaizer Chiefs working hard through Christmas Soccer
  3. PSL announces 2018 calendar Soccer
  4. McCarthy incensed after referee takes selfies with Sundowns players Soccer
  5. CAF scrap African-based Player of the Year award Soccer
  6. Ajax Cape Town part ways with coach Stanley Menzo following a barren run  Soccer
  7. I rate Paez but he’s not a goal-scorer‚ says Chiefs legend Shane McGregor Soccer
  8. I am going to get the long love letter if I talk about Ngoma‚ says Mosimane Soccer
  9. Fuming Sundowns owner Motsepe terminates interest in Chippa player Soccer
  10. Ajax Cape Town close to signing Zesco United scoring ace Soccer
  11. Referees targeting Cape Town City‚ fumes coach Benni McCarthy Soccer
X