Soccer

Real Madrid's title hopes fade as Barcelona secure 3-0 'Clasico' win

23 December 2017 - 16:51 By Reuters
Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Aleix Vidal (2R) celebrates with teammtes after scoring during the Spanish League
Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Aleix Vidal (2R) celebrates with teammtes after scoring during the Spanish League "Clasico" football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on December 23, 2017.
Image: JAVIER SORIANO / AFP

Real Madrid's hopes of retaining their La Liga title appeared to be fading fast as goals from Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Aleix Vidal propelled Barcelona to a 3-0 win in the 'Clasico' on Saturday, lifting them 14-points clear of their rivals in the standings.

Suarez capitalised on wide open space in Madrid's midfield to knock in a simple pass from Sergi Roberto following a breakaway move in the 54th minute. That opened the scoring after a tense but tight first half in the early afternoon sun at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Messi hammered in the second goal from the penalty spot 20 minutes later after Dani Carvajal was sent off for blocking a goal-bound header from Paulinho with his arm after Real were again easily picked apart on the counter attack.

Catalan defender turned winger Vidal hit the third in injury time to pile more misery on Madrid, who looked unrecognisable from the side who crushed Barca 5-1 on aggregate in the Spanish Super Cup in August.

Real failed to capitalise on their chances in the first half as Karim Benzema's header came off the post and Cristiano Ronaldo was denied by the flailing leg of Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. However, the European and Liga champions collapsed after the interval and Barca took full advantage.

Barca are nine points clear of nearest challengers Atletico Madrid at the top of the standings although Valencia could climb to second and close the gap to eight points later on Saturday if they beat Villarreal. Real are 14 points adrift but have a game in hand.

Instead of the usual late evening kickoff time, Spain's premier club fixture took place at 1200 GMT in a bid to capture a record television audience in Asia.

It was also played in the backdrop of a political crisis in the country, coming two days after elections in Catalonia in which separatist parties won a majority.

Real's supporters unfurled a giant banner before kickoff to boast of the unprecedented five trophies the team had won in 2017. The volume in the packed Bernabeu was cranked up when Ronaldo headed a corner in off the crossbar in under two minutes but the offside flag halted the premature celebrations.

Barca, the only unbeaten team in the league, took a less active role than they have in recent games at the Bernabeu, with their best chances before the break falling to Brazilian midfielder Paulinho.

They created a number of opportunities after the interval, however, and could have punished Real even further than they did.

READ MORE:

What players‚ coaches and administrators had to say during the year

Players‚ coaches and administrators have had plenty to say in the previous 12 months about happenings on and off the pitch.
Sport
1 day ago

The Good of world sport in 2017

As 2017 nears the end‚ we take a look at some of the moments that captivated sports fans allover the world over the past 12 months.
Sport
1 day ago

We relive some of the best goals of 2017

There have been some fantastic goals scored in South African football over the last 12 months. TimesLIVE picks our top five‚ in no particular order.
Sport
1 day ago

How Rodney Ramagalela is leading the way in front of goals

Polokwane City striker Rodney Ramagalela is leading the PSL goal scoring charts on the half way mark of the campaign with eight strikes to his name.
Sport
2 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. SA cricket's five flops in 2017 Cricket
  2. PRO 14 gave SA a lifeline and an option for the future Rugby
  3. Banyana enjoy a successful 2017 but challenges lie in wait next year Sport
  4. Notable sporting moments of 2017 Sport
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

SA cops caught on camera 2017: The good, the bad and the slick dance moves
ICYMI: #ANC54 elective conference in 90 seconds

Related articles

  1. How Rodney Ramagalela is leading the way in front of goals Soccer
  2. Looking back at what turned out to be a disappointing footballing year for SA Soccer
  3. Muhsin Ertugral has enjoyed success with Ajax Cape Town in the past Soccer
  4. Players who bounced back to resurrect their careers this year Soccer
  5. Referees and match commissioners to attend a refresher course in January Soccer
  6. Abandoned clash between AmaZulu and Celtic to be replayed in January Soccer
  7. Muhsin Ertugral named as head coach at Ajax Cape Town after Menzo exit Soccer
  8. Bafana Bafana end the year in 81st place on the global FIFA rankings Soccer
  9. Zwane, Madisha, Mweene sign contract extensions with Sundowns Soccer
  10. Thabo Rakhale joins Chippa United from Orlando Pirates Soccer
X