Highly rated Stellenbosch FC star Webber set to move to SuperSport

28 December 2017 - 13:55 By Mark Gleeson
Stellenbosch FC and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jamie Webber (R) is set to move to SuperSport Unit.
Image: Jamie Webber via Facebook

Jamie Webber‚ who played for Bafana Bafana during the Cosafa Cup this year‚ is to move to SuperSport United next week from Stellenbosch FC‚ TimesLIVE has learnt.

Teenager Webber‚ who turns 20 next month‚ has been one of the more sought after young prospects in the domestic game over the last 12 months with several coaches tipping him for future greatness.

He was one of the club’s better performers when they competed in the end of season promotion-relegation play-offs.

His first two seasons in the National First Division (NFD) with Vasco da Gama and Stellenbosch saw him start 14 games while still a schoolboy but because of his impending move he has only been used twice as a substitute by Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker his season.

Stellenbosch allowed him to go to SuperSport last month already to train with his new club but his move can only be made official next week when the transfer window opens.

Clubs are expected to make their transfer deals public from next Tuesday but already several impending moves have been confirmed including Lehlohonolo Majoro from Cape Town City to Bidvest Wits and that of Danny Venter from Free State Stars to Lamontville Golden Arrows.

Orlando Pirates have also announced the signing of Chippa United defenders Phetso Maphanga and Diamond Thopola in exchange for midfielder Thabo Rakhale.

Struggling Ajax Cape Town have signed Zimbabwean international midfielder Gerald Takwara and Highlands Park attacker Muzi Thabotha.

