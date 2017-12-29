Sundowns pull off major transfer coup after securing Ngoma's signature

Mamelodi Sundowns have pulled off a major transfer coup after securing attacking midfielder Aubrey Ngoma's signature from Cape Town City.

Sundowns announced in a brief social media post on Friday that Ngoma’s move to Chloorkop is subject to an agreement on personal terms and on the completion of medicals.

The arrival of the sought-after Ngoma at Chloorkop is believed to be part of a swap deal which has seen defender Kwanda Mngonyama moving in the opposite direction.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is a long-time admirer of the Hammanskraal-born Ngoma and perhaps his reluctance to talk about the player recently was the strongest hint that a move was in the works.

“I don’t want to talk about Ngoma because I am going to get the long love letter like the one I got last year that circulated the whole of South Africa‚" Mosimane said last week after City beat Sundowns 1-0 at Loftus Versfeld.

"Let’s leave the issue of Ngoma because he is a Cape Town City player and I am going to be in trouble if I talk more about him."

In that 1-0 victory‚ Ngoma was replaced after 46 minutes with an injury but it does not appear to be serious and he should be ready to feature for his new club when the PSL programme resumes next week.