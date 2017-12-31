Soccer

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany scores an important goal

31 December 2017 - 12:41 By Ofentse Ratsie
Vincent Kompany of Manchester City leaves the field during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on December 27, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Vincent Kompany of Manchester City leaves the field during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on December 27, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany appears to be planning for life after football after picking up a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) degree at Alliance Manchester Business School in Manchester‚ England.

Few soccer stars opt to study during their playing career‚ given the demands that both roles require.

“So I got myself a Master’s… It’s never been about the degree but I’m proud – I took it to the finish line‚” Kompany posted on his Instagram page.

“That journey took me completely out of my comfort zone‚ uncharted territory.

“I really sucked at it initially but grit and graft got me through the early stages.”

The 31-year-old City defender emphasised that it wasn’t an easy ride to make it to the finishing line and encouraged emerging players to invest in education.

“Skill came later and style was for the very end.

"This achievement I want to dedicate to our late mother‚” he shared.

“I want to thank my wife and kids for being such a great source of positive energy and motivation.”

The Belgian star suffered his third injury of the season when he was stretchered off with a calf injury in Wednesday’s 1-0 victory at Newcastle United.

Modiba has learnt lessons from stories of former players who retired paupers

Bafana Bafana and SuperSport United winger Aubrey Modiba says he has learnt some valuable lessons from the many stories of retired soccer stars who ...
Sport
4 months ago

“Thank you to my teammates and friends who participated and supported me along the way‚” he said.

"I would also like to thank the people that run the MBA course at the Manchester Business School‚ thanks for inspiring and guiding us.

“To the young athlete: don’t bet everything on your health‚ take control of your life and keep educating yourself.

“Learn and believe that smartening up is also a way to become a better‚ more complete athlete.”

Kompany’s attention will now turn to recovering from his injury.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Did Stuart Baxter cost Bafana Bafana a place at the World Cup‚ or did Shakes ... Soccer
  2. Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany scores an important goal Soccer
  3. Teenage stars in South African football who are set to have a bright future Soccer
  4. Top five South African rugby coaches Rugby
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Tributes pour in for Yizo Yizo actor Jabu Kubheka
Dumisani Masilela's wife breaks down at husband's grave
X