Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany appears to be planning for life after football after picking up a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) degree at Alliance Manchester Business School in Manchester‚ England.

Few soccer stars opt to study during their playing career‚ given the demands that both roles require.

“So I got myself a Master’s… It’s never been about the degree but I’m proud – I took it to the finish line‚” Kompany posted on his Instagram page.

“That journey took me completely out of my comfort zone‚ uncharted territory.

“I really sucked at it initially but grit and graft got me through the early stages.”

The 31-year-old City defender emphasised that it wasn’t an easy ride to make it to the finishing line and encouraged emerging players to invest in education.

“Skill came later and style was for the very end.

"This achievement I want to dedicate to our late mother‚” he shared.

“I want to thank my wife and kids for being such a great source of positive energy and motivation.”

The Belgian star suffered his third injury of the season when he was stretchered off with a calf injury in Wednesday’s 1-0 victory at Newcastle United.