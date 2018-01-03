Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs edge closer to Kabelo Mahlasela deal

03 January 2018 - 12:34 By Mark Gleeson
Kabelo Mahlaselaof Bloemfontein Celtic and Dean Furman of SuperSport United during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 game between Bloemfontein Celtic and SuperSport United at Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on 20 December 2017.
Image: Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix

Talented Bloemfontein Celtic midfielder Kabelo Mahlasela is on his way to Kaizer Chiefs in a deal that officials said on Wednesday morning was “99 percent done”.

The diminutive 26-year-old could be secured as early as later on Wednesday and be registered in time for Chiefs’ opening game of the year against SuperSport United on Saturday.

The final hurdle in securing the deal‚ according to officials conducting the negotiations‚ is a swap player who will leave Chiefs for Celtic.

That deal is still to be secured.

The identity of the proposed player is not known but it was been confirmed it is not William Thwala‚ who has been repeatedly linked in recent days with a move away from Chiefs after failing to crack a regular starting berth in the side.

Mahlasela leaves Celtic having started only six league games this season and represents yet another gamble by Chiefs‚ who have already signed Leonardo Castro from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mahlasela’s playing style is similar to that of Pule Eksteen with the ability to drive the midfield‚ ghost past opponents and make incisive runs into the opponent’s penalty area.

But both‚ who are the same age and stature‚ are guilty of not being able to provide a definitive final pass and poor with shooting on goal.

Sebokeng-born Mahlasela has scored just three goals in his time at Celtic.

He came to the club from their lower league neighbours Roses United but was originally a junior at Orlando Pirates‚ failing to make the grade with the Buccaneers.

The sale of Mahlasela by Celtic follows swiftly on the purchase of Menzi Masuku from Chippa United by the Free State club.

Both Celtic and Chiefs are expected to make several more acquisition before the close of the January transfer window.

