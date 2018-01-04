Highlands Park will take a two-point lead into the second half of the National First Division (NFD) season as they seek a quick return to the topflight after finishing bottom of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) standings in their last campaign.

Owen da Gama has taken the club on a 10-match unbeaten run in the league since replacing Thierry Mulonzo as coach and given the club a platform from which to go on and finish top and secure an automatic return.

But they will be chased by a bevy of clubs who are in touching distance‚ notably Jomo Cosmos and the University of Pretoria – also past protagonists in the topflight.

Outsiders this season are Real Kings from Durban and Mbombela United while Stellenbosch FC‚ who reached the playoff at the end of last season‚ are expected to also make a strong push for promotion‚ even though they are eight points adrift.

Highlands Park‚ with 30 points from 15 games‚ return to action on Sunday away at Super Eagles in Bethlehem while Cosmos are in Durban against Real Kings.

Jomo Sono might have shot himself in the foot in recent days by selling his two best players.

Mxolisi Machupu and Linda Mntambo have both gone to Chippa United‚ leaving Cosmos weakened for the rest of the campaign.

AmaTuks have a trip up to Thohoyandou to face 10th placed Black Leopards who Shaun Bartlett says must also not be written off.

“I think they will still come on strongly.

"They are always a force in the second round of the season and could make the play-offs‚” said the Tuks coach.

“But Highlands are obviously in pole position.”

The opening game of the year in the NFD will be on Friday afternoon when Cape Town All Stars host Mthatha Bucks at Parow Park.