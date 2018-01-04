Stars bracing for tough battle against high-flying Cape Town City

Platinum Stars are bracing for a tough battle when they host high-flying Cape Town City in an Absa Premiership clash at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Saturday evening.

Stars captain Vuyo Mere said they have been hard at work for days in preparation for their first clash of the new year.

“We have to do introspection and see what we can do this time around‚” said Mere‚ whose side are languishing in 14th spot with 15 points.

“We know what didn’t work for us in the first round.”

The 33-year-old defender knows that it won’t be an easy ride against City coach Benni McCarthy’s men.

“We can’t keep on doing the same mistakes.

"We need to avoid things that have let us down.”

Stars beat limping PSL champions BidVest Wits 1-0 in their last match before the Christmas break and Mere is confident that the hosts can continue where they left off when they welcome the Capetonians to the North West.

“They (City) lost a couple of players that were influential in the first round‚” he said.

“Hopefully we will benefit from that.

"We have to work hard and get the points.

“The second round is the final hurdle to the league.

"We don’t have much time.

“Every point is going to be important.

"The first three to four games‚ we can’t get less than nine points.

"We have to keep up with our top eight objective.”

City sold key winger Aubrey Ngoma to Mamelodi Sundowns in the January transfer window.

Full PSL fixture list:

FRIDAY

Bidvest Wits vs Free State Stars at Bidvest Stadium (8pm)

Ajax Cape Town vs Maritzburg United at Cape Town Stadium (8pm)

SATURDAY

Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns at Peter Mokaba Stadium (3:30pm)

SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs at Mbombela Stadium (6pm)

Orlando Pirates vs Baroka FC at Orlando Stadium (8:15pm)

Platinum Stars vs Cape Town City FC at Royal Bafokeng Stadium (8:15pm)

SUNDAY

AmaZulu FC vs Chippa United at King Zwelithini Stadium (3:30pm)

Bloemfontein Celtic vs Golden Arrows at Dr Molemela Stadium (3:30pm)