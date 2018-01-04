Soccer

Stars bracing for tough battle against high-flying Cape Town City

04 January 2018 - 13:07 By Ofentse Ratsie
Platinum Stars' head coach Roger De Sa looking worried during the Absa Premiership match against Mamelodi Sundowns on the 01 October 2017 at Royal Bafokeng Stadium.
Platinum Stars' head coach Roger De Sa looking worried during the Absa Premiership match against Mamelodi Sundowns on the 01 October 2017 at Royal Bafokeng Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

Platinum Stars are bracing for a tough battle when they host high-flying Cape Town City in an Absa Premiership clash at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Saturday evening.

Stars captain Vuyo Mere said they have been hard at work for days in preparation for their first clash of the new year.

“We have to do introspection and see what we can do this time around‚” said Mere‚ whose side are languishing in 14th spot with 15 points.

“We know what didn’t work for us in the first round.”

The 33-year-old defender knows that it won’t be an easy ride against City coach Benni McCarthy’s men.

“We can’t keep on doing the same mistakes.

"We need to avoid things that have let us down.”

Stars beat limping PSL champions BidVest Wits 1-0 in their last match before the Christmas break and Mere is confident that the hosts can continue where they left off when they welcome the Capetonians to the North West.

“They (City) lost a couple of players that were influential in the first round‚” he said.

“Hopefully we will benefit from that.

"We have to work hard and get the points.

“The second round is the final hurdle to the league.

"We don’t have much time.

“Every point is going to be important.

"The first three to four games‚ we can’t get less than nine points.

"We have to keep up with our top eight objective.”

City sold key winger Aubrey Ngoma to Mamelodi Sundowns in the January transfer window.

Full PSL fixture list:

FRIDAY

Bidvest Wits vs Free State Stars at Bidvest Stadium (8pm)

Ajax Cape Town vs Maritzburg United at Cape Town Stadium (8pm)

SATURDAY

Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns at Peter Mokaba Stadium (3:30pm)

SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs at Mbombela Stadium (6pm)

Orlando Pirates vs Baroka FC at Orlando Stadium (8:15pm)

Platinum Stars vs Cape Town City FC at Royal Bafokeng Stadium (8:15pm)

SUNDAY

AmaZulu FC vs Chippa United at King Zwelithini Stadium (3:30pm)

Bloemfontein Celtic vs Golden Arrows at Dr Molemela Stadium (3:30pm)

READ MORE:

Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana enters the SAFA presidential race

Former South African Football Association vice-president Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana will run for the Safa presidency‚ TimesLIVE has learnt.
Sport
4 hours ago

Ntshangase is on a plane to Chiefs' Naturena headquarters‚ says his agent

Siphelele Ntshangase is on a plane to Johannesburg to undergo his medical with Kaizer Chiefs‚ and the much-speculated on deal is “all but done”‚ the ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Chiefs confirm the departure of defender Gordinho and arrival of Mahlasela

Kaizer Chiefs defender Lorenzo Gordinho is on his way to join Bloemfontein Celtic on a one-year loan deal.
Sport
22 hours ago

The challenges SA football must overcome in 2018

TimesLIVE has identified five big changes and challenges South African football will grapple with in 2018.
Sport
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Tendai Ndoro is already scoring a lot in training‚ says Ajax coach Ertugral Soccer
  2. Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana explains why he's running for SAFA president Soccer
  3. Five important 2018 dates for SA cricket Cricket
  4. Gavin Hunt declares Bidvest Wits' title defence over Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Tributes pour in for Yizo Yizo actor Jabu Kubheka
Dumisani Masilela's wife breaks down at husband's grave

Related articles

  1. The challenges SA football must overcome in 2018 Soccer
  2. Hunt dismisses claims that Pienaar’s presence at Wits backfired Soccer
  3. New City signing Ralani set to make his PSL bow at the age of 30 Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs edge closer to Kabelo Mahlasela deal Soccer
  5. Barcelona's record signing Dembele set to return Soccer
  6. Fagrie Lakay likely to become Ajax Cape Town's fourth signing Soccer
  7. I would compare Pitso Mosimane to Jose Mourinho‚ says Manqoba Mngqithi Soccer
  8. Relegation-haunted Wits splash out on new signings Soccer
  9. South African referee Victor Gomes' star on the rise Soccer
  10. What does the 2018 have in store for Bafana Bafana? Soccer
X