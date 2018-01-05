Banyana Banyana winning the 2017 Women’s National Team of the Year award at the Caf Awards 2017 in Accra‚ Ghana on Thursday night has reopened questions about the delayed appointment of the team’s head coach.

The position became vacant in August 2016 when Vera Pauw resigned following the team’s failure to go beyond the first round in the Rio Olympics.

Former Banyana captain Desiree Ellis has been acting as caretaker-coach and her stock has been rising ever since.

She won the Cosafa Women Championship in September last year‚ a victory that resulted in the team’s award in Accra.

In September Safa CEO Dennis Mumble told TimesLIVE that they had three candidates earmarked for the job but could not appoint one because the association could not agree terms with them.