Wobbling champions Wits remain rooted at the bottom after Stars defeat

05 January 2018 - 22:09 By Marc Strydom at the Bidvest Stadium
Newly singed Bidvest Wits striker Lehlohonolo Majoro appeals for a penalty during the Absa Premiership match against Free State Stars at Bidvest Stadium on January 05, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Stars grabbed a crucial 1-0 away win.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Tamsanqa Teyise's 33rd-minute strike earned Free State Stars a valuable 1-0 away Absa Premiership victory, while Bidvest Wits just cannot seem to buy a win any more.

Gavin Hunt's defending champions remain rooted in an embarrassing last place at reaching halfway stage of 15 games, and a grim relegation battle now even seems a not impossible prospect.

A lively first half saw Wits toil hard (though so did Stars) and all too familiarly go to the break a soft goal down for their efforts.

Hunt gave a debut to two signings - Eddie Gyimah in defensive midfield and Lehlohonolo Majoro.

As could be expected from such a pair they were busy, bringing energy, physical presence, skill and movement.

And Wits edged play and had the first chances, Daylon Claasen shooting straight at Badra Ali Sangane, then ghosting onto a cross from Sifiso Myeni, volleying to force a fine low save from Stars' goalkeeper.

But it was the same sickness of this awful season - the allowing of an easy strike - that saw Wits go a goal down.

A stars corner by Katlego Mashego could not be cleared, fell to Teyise unmarked, and the big centreback gleefully swung a leg for a cleanly-struck volley that had too much power on it for the keeper to keep it out on the line.

Hunt brought on striker Amr Gamal for midfielder Thabang Monare from the break.

If Stars had been dominated by smashed and grabbed a lead in the first half, they rose their intensity and tried to impose themselves in the second.

Mohamed Anas thumped a drive at Darren Keet for Ea Lla Koto.

Wits, though, upped their own ante and if the first 45 minutes had simmered, the second was played at a higher intensity.

In the 63rd Reeve Frosler played Majoro down the right and the striker's cross-cum-shot across the face of goal was somehow not connected by Daine Klate on the goal line.

But this Stars team under Luc Eymael are a resilient outfit. They closed up shop impressively, and hung on for a fine three points away against the champions. 

Though it has to be said that those are no longer as prized a commodity against a Wits team who have not just forgotten how to win, they have also now forgotten how to not lose, even at home.

Other PSL Results:

Friday, 5 January 2018:

Ajax Cape Town 1 - 2 Maritzburg United 

