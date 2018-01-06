Mpho Matsi has recovered from injury and is back for selection‚ presenting a poser for coach Benni McCarthy as he decides on his team for Saturday’s Absa Premiership match away against Platinum Stars.

Energetic 27-year-old defensive midfielder Matsi missed out on the last two matches of last year after picking up a knee injury but is fully fit again after the break for the Christmas and New Year holidays‚ club officials said on Friday as City headed off north.

Roland Putsche stepped into his place in midfield for City’s 1-0 victories over AmaZulu and leaders Mamelodi Sundowns‚ which saw them finish the year in second place in the Premier Soccer League standings‚ four points behind the top-placed team.

Free State Stars’ 1-0 win against Bidvest Wits at Bidvest Stadium on Friday night saw them leapfrog City into second‚ with the Citizens dropping to third.

Austrian-born Putsche scored and was named man of the match in the home win over AmaZulu even though he did have a verbal altercation with his screaming coach McCarthy in the closing stages of the game‚ which did hint at some underlying tensions.

McCarthy must now choose between the two to partner Thabo Nododa‚ fast earning a reputation as among the best attacking midfielders in the country despite his diminutive stature‚ in the engine room.

City are away at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace‚ where they scored four goals last season on their first visit to the stadium in Phokeng.

Friday:

Bidvest Wits 0 Free State Stars 1

Ajax Cape Town 1 Maritzburg United 2

Saturday:

Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns (Peter Mokaba Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs (Mbombela Stadium‚ 6pm)

Orlando Pirates vs Baroka FC (Orlando Stadium‚ 8.15pm)

Platinum Stars vs Cape Town City (Royal Bafokeng Stadium‚ 8.15pm)

Sunday:

AmaZulu vs Chippa United (King Zwelithini Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

Bloemfontein Celtic vs Lamontville Golden Arrows (Dr Molemela Stadium‚ 3.30pm)