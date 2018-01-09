Chiefs name little-known Dutchman Hutting as technical advisor

Kaizer Chiefs have announced little-known Dutchman Rob Hutting as a technical advisor.

The club disclosed the news of the appointment on their official website on Tuesday.

Internet research suggests Hutting has never been involved in coaching at a professional team.

“Kaizer Chiefs would like to announce the appointment of Robertus ‘Rob’ Hutting as the club’s Technical Advisor to the senior and youth academy teams‚” Chiefs’ statement read.

“Hutting was born in the Netherlands in 1955.

"He holds a Uefa Pro licence from the Dutch National boards and a Masters Degree: Postacademical University Leuven/Belgium.

“He has played football as midfielder and striker for clubs in Holland and Belgium. He also coached a number of clubs in Belgium‚ Holland and Germany.

“Hutting will play an advisory role and help with the coordination of the two technical teams‚ working with coach Steve Komphela and his counterparts in the youth development.”