Soccer

Chiefs name little-known Dutchman Hutting as technical advisor

09 January 2018 - 15:52 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs' chairman Kaizer Motaung (R) shakes hands and pose for a picture with the newly appointed technical advisor Rob Hutting (L) on Tuesday 9 January 2018.
Kaizer Chiefs' chairman Kaizer Motaung (R) shakes hands and pose for a picture with the newly appointed technical advisor Rob Hutting (L) on Tuesday 9 January 2018.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs via Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs have announced little-known Dutchman Rob Hutting as a technical advisor.

The club disclosed the news of the appointment on their official website on Tuesday.

Internet research suggests Hutting has never been involved in coaching at a professional team.

“Kaizer Chiefs would like to announce the appointment of Robertus ‘Rob’ Hutting as the club’s Technical Advisor to the senior and youth academy teams‚” Chiefs’ statement read.

“Hutting was born in the Netherlands in 1955.

"He holds a Uefa Pro licence from the Dutch National boards and a Masters Degree: Postacademical University Leuven/Belgium.

“He has played football as midfielder and striker for clubs in Holland and Belgium. He also coached a number of clubs in Belgium‚ Holland and Germany.

“Hutting will play an advisory role and help with the coordination of the two technical teams‚ working with coach Steve Komphela and his counterparts in the youth development.”

Hutting might have high qualifications but his coaching career shows no great highlights.

Among the 62-year-old’s clubs he has coached – all apparently in the amateur ranks – from 1990 are Maaseik FC‚ VV Bunde‚ RKVV Waubach‚ EHC‚ VV Walram‚ SV Venray in Holland and Borussia Freialdenhoven in Germany.

Hutting’s last club coached was Germania Teveren in Germany’s regional Landesliga Mittelrhein Staffel 2 league from last year.

He played for clubs including NEC‚ Willem II‚ Fortuna Sittard‚ KFC Diest‚ Beringen FC‚ Helmond Sport and Maaseik in a career spanning 1973 to 1992.

“I am honoured to be here and will serve the club with pride‚” Hutting told KaizerChiefs.com.

“This is a special day for me. I have been following Kaizer Chiefs and South African football for a while and looking forward to working with coach Steve and the rest of the coaches here at Kaizer Chiefs.”

The club statement added: “Coach Steve Komphela‚ who was part of the process of bringing Hutting to Chiefs‚ welcomed Hutting to the club.

It quoted Komphela as saying: “A hearty welcome to Rob and we look forward to his cooperation and contribution to Kaizer Chiefs.”

Chiefs’ communications manager Vina Maphosa would not comment on Hutting’s appointment‚ saying all questions would be answered at a club press conference to be held at their Naturena headquarters on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

Leonardo Castro trains with new club Kaizer Chiefs for the first time

Kaizer Chiefs signing Leonardo Castro began training with his new club on Tuesday‚ Amakhosi announced‚ appearing to end speculation the deal for the ...
Sport
2 hours ago

New Ajax recruit Julies with a point to prove against former employers Sundowns

One player with more of a point to prove than most in Tuesday night's Absa Premiership clash between Ajax Cape Town and Mamelodi Sundowns will be new ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Nonkonyana continues bid for Safa top job despite questions about his eligibility

Questions have been raised about Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana’s eligibility in the race for the South African Football Association (Safa) presidential seat ...
Sport
1 day ago

January recruits make fine starts at their new PSL sides

A number of January recruits made fine starts at their new Premier Soccer League sides this past weekend‚ suggesting some good buys and shrewd ...
Sport
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Lucas Radebe's bid for SAFA president seat stopped dead in its tracks Soccer
  2. Kevin Anderson in fine form heading to the Aussie Open Sport
  3. Kagiso Rabada climbs to the summit of the ICC Test bowler rankings Cricket
  4. Troubled Rantie facing sanction after walking out on Turkish club Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Oprah’s moving speech to women dominates the 2018 Golden Globe Awards
Aftermath of Shosholoza Meyl train collision

Related articles

  1. Mosimane blames Christmas break for Sundowns' stumble Soccer
  2. Cele returns to Real SC in Portugal’s second-tier on loan from giants Benfica Soccer
  3. Nonkonyana's bid to become the next Safa president hits major hurdle Soccer
  4. Celtic get the better of Arrows in simmering heat in Bloemfontein Soccer
  5. Baroka coach Thobejane shrugs off loss of Ntshangase to Chiefs Soccer
  6. Davids warns his players to guard against complacency Soccer
  7. Orlando Pirates fires warning to premiership title rivals Soccer
  8. Rejuvenated Pirates put on great show as Baroka come second best Sport
  9. Van Dijk rolls out red carpet on Reds debut Sport
  10. Meteoric rise of Rabada the rocketman Sport
  11. SuperSport spoil Chiefs' party in draw Sport
X