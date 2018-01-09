Soccer

Leonardo Castro trains with new club Kaizer Chiefs for the first time

09 January 2018 - 14:53 By Marc Strydom
A file photo of former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Leonardo Castro. The Colombian striker has joined Kaizer Chiefs and started training with the Soweto giants on Tuesday 9 January 2018.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs signing Leonardo Castro began training with his new club on Tuesday‚ Amakhosi announced‚ appearing to end speculation the deal for the striker might fall through somehow.

Reports in the French press had suggested Castro might still sign for Bongani Zungu’s Ligue 1 team Amiens.

These were hotly denied by Chiefs’ football manager Bobby Motaung to TimesLIVE last week‚ who insisted the deal with Castro’s previous club Mamelodi Sundowns had been wrapped up.

Castro had apparently been out back in Colombia while his work permit was being concluded.

Chiefs are expected to clarify the extent of the injury picked up in his first training session to new signing from Bloemfontein Celtic Kabelo Mahlasela in a press conference at the club’s Naturena headquarters on Wednesday.

Speculation has been that Mahlasela might be out for as much as two months with the knee injury.

Mahlasela‚ highly-rated playmaker from Baroka FC Siphelele Ntshangase and big‚ technically-astute striker Castro have made for an impressive trio of signings in the January transfer window for Amakhosi.

