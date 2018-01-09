Kaizer Chiefs signing Leonardo Castro began training with his new club on Tuesday‚ Amakhosi announced‚ appearing to end speculation the deal for the striker might fall through somehow.

Reports in the French press had suggested Castro might still sign for Bongani Zungu’s Ligue 1 team Amiens.

These were hotly denied by Chiefs’ football manager Bobby Motaung to TimesLIVE last week‚ who insisted the deal with Castro’s previous club Mamelodi Sundowns had been wrapped up.