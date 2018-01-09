One player with more of a point to prove than most in Tuesday night's Absa Premiership clash between Ajax Cape Town and Mamelodi Sundowns will be new Urban Warriors recruit Samuel Julies.

The attacking midfielder came through the development system at Sundowns‚ but despite a decade spent at Chloorkop‚ was dismissed as not good enough by a succession of coshes.

He has spent most of his career away from the club on loan‚ and the 26-year-old now begins the latest chapter of his career at the struggling Cape Town club under coach Muhsin Ertugral.

A goal on debut‚ should he get his chance‚ would not only be a fine start at his new club‚ potentially ease their relegation worries‚ but also send a message to all those Sundowns coaches who felt he was not up to standard‚ including current boss Pitso Mosimane.

Julies has already hurt The Brazilians this season when he netted a winner for Chippa United in the Telkom Knockout.

“I was at Sundowns for close to 10 years‚ so yes‚ I am excited to play against them if the opportunity presents itself.

"Maybe I can score against them again. It is just a nice feeling being here‚” Julies told his new club’s website.

“I am grateful to finally be an Ajax Cape Town player and I am grateful to the management for the way they handled the situation.

"It is a great club and I am looking forward to doing my best here.”

Julies was released by Sundowns at the end of last season and spent the first half of this campaign at Chippa.