Chiefs boss Motaung quells rumors Hutting is eyeing Komphela's job

“We had to find a suitable replacement for those positions. A person who has got knowledge.

“We have been doing our research and taking interviews. And I think we’ve found a suitable candidate in terms of the role that he has to play as a technical advisor.

“And I think‚ just to deal with the myth or perception that is out there already that Mr Hutting is here as a replacement for the coach‚ just to clarify up-front: his mission is to deal with the technical aspects‚ and advise the technical staff‚ both the head coach and youth academy.

“Together with the head coach and the chairman we found our candidate for the next six months.

“It’s six months‚ with an option to extend‚ because he is new in the country and has to find his feet and we have to find solutions also in terms of the technical aspects of his role that he’s going to play with the team.

“But for now‚ he’ll be technical advisor. Not on the coaching aspect. He’s not going to be taking over from Mr Komphela‚ as people and the prophets of doom have said.

“And I know in South Africa that a technical director or advisor is perceived as a plan to remove somebody.

“This was a plan‚ together with the head coach‚ to look at certain aspects within our technical staff.”

Hutting (62) arrives with a sketchy CV of never having coached at a professional club in a career spanning various unheralded lower-tier teams in Holland and Germany.