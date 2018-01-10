Soccer

Chiefs boss Motaung quells rumors Hutting is eyeing Komphela's job

10 January 2018 - 16:01 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs' head coach Steve Komphela (L) and Football manager Bobby Motaung (R) introduce the new technical advisor Rob Hutting (M) to the media during the club's media briefing at Chiefs Village on January 10, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Kaizer Chiefs' head coach Steve Komphela (L) and Football manager Bobby Motaung (R) introduce the new technical advisor Rob Hutting (M) to the media during the club's media briefing at Chiefs Village on January 10, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs’ football manager Bobby Motaung has moved swiftly to quell speculation that the club’s new technical advisor‚ Rob Hutting‚ has been appointed with a view to eventually replace coach Steve Komphela.

Motaung said while appointments of technical directors and advisors are often viewed in that manner in South Africa‚ and this has been the practical application at some clubs‚ that was not the situation with the hiring of little-known Dutchman Hutting.

“Just to inform the media and the supporters that the relationship with Rob started last year in June‚” Motaung said at a press conference at Chiefs’ Naturena headquarters on Wednesday.

“It’s been six months where it was a work in progress‚ trying to communicate with him and look at options together with the head coach and the chairman (Kaizer Motaung).

“We are aware that Conti Kubheka left the club (as head of development) last year. Doctor Khumalo also resigned and left the club (to become Baroka technical director).

Kaizer Chiefs’ manager, Bobby Motaung, assured fans at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Wednesday that the team’s new technical advisor, Rob Hutting, was not here to take over head coach Steve ...

“We had to find a suitable replacement for those positions. A person who has got knowledge.

“We have been doing our research and taking interviews. And I think we’ve found a suitable candidate in terms of the role that he has to play as a technical advisor.

“And I think‚ just to deal with the myth or perception that is out there already that Mr Hutting is here as a replacement for the coach‚ just to clarify up-front: his mission is to deal with the technical aspects‚ and advise the technical staff‚ both the head coach and youth academy.

“Together with the head coach and the chairman we found our candidate for the next six months.

“It’s six months‚ with an option to extend‚ because he is new in the country and has to find his feet and we have to find solutions also in terms of the technical aspects of his role that he’s going to play with the team.

“But for now‚ he’ll be technical advisor. Not on the coaching aspect. He’s not going to be taking over from Mr Komphela‚ as people and the prophets of doom have said.

“And I know in South Africa that a technical director or advisor is perceived as a plan to remove somebody.

“This was a plan‚ together with the head coach‚ to look at certain aspects within our technical staff.”

Hutting (62) arrives with a sketchy CV of never having coached at a professional club in a career spanning various unheralded lower-tier teams in Holland and Germany.

READ MORE:

Ajax Cape Town coach Ertugral hits out at South African football

Ajax Cape Town coach Muhsin Ertugral has hit out at the level of South African football.
Sport
4 hours ago

Ertugral leaves the door open to forgotten former Ajax captain Graham

Ajax Cape Town coach Muhsin Ertugral has opened the door for a return for former club captain Travis Graham‚ but says it is up to the player to patch ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Sundowns coach Mosimane hoping to beat Champions League deadline

Pitso Mosimane is hoping to beat the registration deadline for the African Champions League on Monday with three more signings‚ but admits his club ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Chiefs‚ Pirates and SuperSport stand in Polokwane City's path

Polokwane City coach Bernard Molekwa will be aiming to build on their unbeaten run of three matches when his charges play three crucial away ...
Sport
7 hours ago

I think everyone was thinking I'm a Mickey Mouse coach‚ says Luc Eymael

Luc Eymael’s reputation in the Absa Premiership continues to soar‚ as now he has transformed Free State Stars from relegation battlers into top half ...
Sport
8 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. PSL slaps Benni McCarthy with a R50,000 fine Soccer
  2. Steve Komphela has a bright future‚ says Kaizer Chiefs boss Motaung Soccer
  3. The SA Open has no shortage of South African star power Sport
  4. Chiefs boss Motaung quells rumors  Hutting is eyeing Komphela's job Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...
KZN farmer accused of shooting mourners says he acted in self defence

Related articles

  1. I think everyone was thinking I'm a Mickey Mouse coach‚ says Luc Eymael Soccer
  2. Sundowns go four points clear with win over Ajax Cape Town  Soccer
  3. Troubled Rantie facing sanction after walking out on Turkish club Soccer
  4. Chiefs name little-known Dutchman Hutting as technical advisor Soccer
  5. Lucas Radebe's bid for SAFA president seat stopped dead in its tracks Soccer
  6. Leonardo Castro trains with new club Kaizer Chiefs for the first time Soccer
  7. New Ajax recruit Julies with a point to prove against former employers Sundowns Soccer
  8. Nonkonyana continues bid for Safa top job despite questions about his ... Soccer
  9. January recruits make fine starts at their new PSL sides Soccer
  10. Mosimane blames Christmas break for Sundowns' stumble Soccer
  11. Cele returns to Real SC in Portugal’s second-tier on loan from giants Benfica Soccer
X