Luc Eymael’s reputation in the Absa Premiership continues to soar‚ as now he has transformed Free State Stars from relegation battlers into top half contenders.

Wherever Eymael goes he seems to attract controversy.

He admitted he made a mistake when‚ after turning Polokwane City into top-five material on his introduction to the PSL‚ the coach quit for “personal reasons” then joined Bloemfontein Celtic the following day.

City won a protracted disciplinary battle for Eymael to return.

Larger than life – Eymael is a burly‚ bear of a man‚ with a sweeping 1950s hairstyle and a booming voice he seems to keep set generally at around full speaking volume – the coach is a character and speaks his mind.

Last Friday night‚ after Stars stormed to third place with a 1-0 win against Bidvest Wits at Bidvest Stadium‚ he had a verbal exchange with an assistant referee.

“No‚ no‚ I don’t know.

"I gave him my hand and told him compliments for the new year.

"And he was not looking in my eyes.

"If this is an indication‚ then this is his problem‚” Eymael said.

“But OK‚ at the end of the day we won and got the three points.

"And I think it was fair officiating.

“You know‚ if I give you my hand and you just look at me‚ is it because I am white?

"OK‚ but if that is his problem‚ God is above us‚ huh. God will punish one day – it’s no problem.

“Me‚ I’m a human being and respect everybody in the world. I’m 10 times older than him.”

Eymael does not apologise for his abrasiveness and direct manner.

He will rub people the wrong way again.