Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy has been slapped with a R50,000 fine after comments he made to match official Phillip Tinyani.

The former Bafana Bafana striker called Tinyani a ‘cow’ following City's 2-1 defeat to Chippa United at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in October.

The PSL said in a statement that half of the R25,000 has been suspended until the end of the season.

City were also hit with the R50,000 fine‚ of which R25,000 is suspended until the end of the season‚ after they pleaded guilty to the charge against them.

In other disciplinary committee outcomes announced by the PSL on Wednesday‚ National First Division side Royal Eagles were fined R40,000 for failing to submit their Security Operational Plan to the PSL at least five days before their match against University of Pretoria.

R20,000 of the fine was suspended for a period of 12 months and they were ordered to pay a proportional share of the costs of the sitting.

Mbombela United were deducted three points and fined R50,000‚ of which R25,000 is suspended for 24 months‚ for fielding an ineligible player‚ Mxolisi Mayongo‚ in their league match against Tshakumatsha Madzivhadila.

Mayongo was handed a four-match suspension in addition to the automatic one-match suspension he earned after his four cautions in the league.