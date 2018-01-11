Soccer

CAF provides long-awaited clarity on how calendar switch will be made

11 January 2018 - 10:50 By Nick Said
TP Mazembe celebrates during the CAF Confederation Cup Final, 2nd Leg match between SuperSport United and TP Mazembe at Lucas Moripe Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
TP Mazembe celebrates during the CAF Confederation Cup Final, 2nd Leg match between SuperSport United and TP Mazembe at Lucas Moripe Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have finally made clear the timing for the switch in dates for continental club competitions.

Currently the African Champions League and Confederation Cup‚ which have two South African teams each‚ run from February to December.

However‚ the CAF Executive Committee has rubber-stamped a phased switch over the next two seasons to see the tournaments moved to run parallel to the European campaign.

It means the 2019 tournaments will be played from December 2018 to May 2019‚ which could present considerable fixture headaches for South African clubs with such a condensed competition.

The final of the 2018 Confederation Cup will only be concluded in December that year‚ with the competition then swinging into action immediately again.

The 2020/21 tournaments will be staged from September 2020 to May 2021‚ with that timing to remain in place in future years.

Aside from the hiccup at the start‚ the move will overall be a boost for Premier Soccer League sides‚ firstly because they will be able to have a proper pre-season and not have to play through the June/July period as has been the case in the past.

Secondly‚ it also means they can include more players signed in the July-August transfer window‚ something that has been a problem in the past as that currently falls in the middle of the competitions.

CAF have also confirmed that‚ starting this year‚ there will be a draw made ahead of the quarterfinals.

The top two teams in the four pools advance to that stage‚ and there will now be the lottery of pots to see who faces who in the knockout phase.

Mamelodi Sundowns and BidVest Wits are competing in the Champions League this year‚ while SuperSport United and Cape Town City take their place in the Confederation Cup.

READ MORE:

Arsenal's Francis Coquelin to join Valencia, says Wenger

Francis Coquelin is leaving Arsenal to join Spanish side Valencia, the Premier League club's manager Arsene Wenger has said.
Sport
3 hours ago

Struggling Wits cruise past SuperSport to move off the bottom

Bidvest Wits got their mojo back, blitzed SuperSport United in the opening half-hour on Wednesday night, then closed shop to get that valuable win ...
Sport
15 hours ago

PSL slaps Benni McCarthy with a R50,000 fine

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy has been slapped with a R50,000 fine after comments he made to match official Phillip Tinyani.
Sport
20 hours ago

Ajax Cape Town coach Ertugral hits out at South African football

Ajax Cape Town coach Muhsin Ertugral has hit out at the level of South African football.
Sport
23 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Zinedine Zidane pens new Real Madrid deal until 2020 Soccer
  2. We were told there's a special price tag reserved for Chiefs‚ says Motaung Soccer
  3. Recharged Brandon Stone hoping to recapture his form at SA Open Sport
  4. SA and India must not expect a green mamba at Centurion Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Explainer: How to remove a sitting President
The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...

Related articles

  1. Chiefs boss Motaung quells rumors  Hutting is eyeing Komphela's job Soccer
  2. Bradley Ralani will be a massive asset to Cape Town City‚ says Farouk Khan Soccer
  3. Steve Komphela has a bright future‚ says Kaizer Chiefs boss Motaung Soccer
  4. Ertugral leaves the door open to forgotten former Ajax captain Graham Soccer
  5. Sundowns coach Mosimane hoping to beat Champions League deadline  Soccer
  6. Chiefs‚ Pirates and SuperSport stand in Polokwane City's path Soccer
  7. I think everyone was thinking I'm a Mickey Mouse coach‚ says Luc Eymael Soccer
  8. Sundowns go four points clear with win over Ajax Cape Town  Soccer
  9. Troubled Rantie facing sanction after walking out on Turkish club Soccer
  10. Chiefs name little-known Dutchman Hutting as technical advisor Soccer
X