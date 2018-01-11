Eto'o helps launch new amateur African five-a-side competition

Former Barcelona and Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o helped launch a new amateur African five-a-side football competition in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The Castle Africa 5's will be launched in six countries in 2018 - South Africa‚ Lesotho‚ Zambia‚ Zimbabwe‚ Swaziland and Tanzania.

It will be the largest amateur five-a-side tournament in Africa.

Eto'o‚ still on the books of Antalyaspor in Turkey‚ was the headline attraction of the launch at Discovery Soccer Park in Illovo, north of Johannesburg.

"Of course I used to play five-a-side because it was part of the training at my clubs‚" Eto'o said.