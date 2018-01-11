Former Glasgow Celtic and journeyman striker Amido Balde of Guinea-Bissau will arrive this week at Free State Stars for a trial‚ TimesLIVE is informed.

The towering‚ 1‚93-metre centre-forward last played for Tondela in Portugal’s Premiera Liga on loan from CS Maritimo.

Balde has an arm-length of clubs he has been on the books of or been loaned to at a still tender age of 26‚ including Sporting Lisbon‚ Cercle Brugge‚ Vitoria Guimaraes‚ Celtic‚ Waasland-Beveren‚ Hapoel Tel Aviv‚ Metz and Benfica Luanda.