Soccer

Former Glasgow Celtic striker to try his luck at Free State Stars

11 January 2018 - 16:57 By Marc Strydom
Celtic's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk (L) and Celtic's Israeli midfielder Nir Biton (M) tease Celtic's Guinea-Bissau-born Portuguese striker Amido Balde (R) during a training session at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on December 10, 2013 on the eve of their UEFA Champions league Group H football match FC Barcelona vs Celtic.
Image: AFP PHOTO/ LLUIS GENE

Former Glasgow Celtic and journeyman striker Amido Balde of Guinea-Bissau will arrive this week at Free State Stars for a trial‚ TimesLIVE is informed.

The towering‚ 1‚93-metre centre-forward last played for Tondela in Portugal’s Premiera Liga on loan from CS Maritimo.

Balde has an arm-length of clubs he has been on the books of or been loaned to at a still tender age of 26‚ including Sporting Lisbon‚ Cercle Brugge‚ Vitoria Guimaraes‚ Celtic‚ Waasland-Beveren‚ Hapoel Tel Aviv‚ Metz and Benfica Luanda.

