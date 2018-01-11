Soccer

SuperSport coach Tinkler doesn't know if Brockie is coming or going

11 January 2018 - 11:30 By Marc Strydom
Distracted SuperSport United forward Jeremy Brockie speaks to reporters during the CAF Confederations Cup media day at Megawatt Park, Johannesburg on 22 November 2017.
Distracted SuperSport United forward Jeremy Brockie speaks to reporters during the CAF Confederations Cup media day at Megawatt Park, Johannesburg on 22 November 2017.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Eric Tinkler does not know if Jeremy Brockie is coming or going at SuperSport United‚ and apparently nor does the striker.

That was the coach’s appraisal of a distracted performance by the Kiwi forward against Bidvest Wits on Wednesday night amidst speculation‚ again‚ of a move for Brockie to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Reports are that Downs have since been given permission to speak to Brockie about a transfer.

SuperSport caught Wits on a night when the champions were desperate for a rebound and the three points to get off of bottom just past the Absa Premiership’s halfway stage‚ and the Pretoria team lost 2-0 at Bidvest Stadium.

Tinkler’s team never recovered from being blitzed in the opening half-hour‚ and their movement was poor on the night.

But Sundowns target Brockie was particularly a non-entity‚ being substituted in the 67th minute by Thabo Mnyamane.

By Wednesday night’s performance‚ the sooner the striker goes the better for both clubs.

Brockie’s performance prompted Tinkler to say: “Right now‚ Brockie’s still with us.

"Well‚ I don’t know – is he with us?

“I thought tonight‚ well‚ I dunno. Ask him.”

Brockie had been the centre of a transfer storm in August when SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews had told TimesLIVE that the prolific Kiwi striker would not be allowed to “sulk” his way out of his contract.

The centre-forward had been dropped for an MTN8 semifinal against Maritzburg United after a distracted performance in a league match against Chiefs‚ amidst intense speculation of a move to Sundowns.

Brockie has gone on to his worst season so far in South Africa‚ with one goal in 13 league apperances.

The striker did manage three goals in three starts as Wits won this season’s Telkom Knockout.

READ MORE:

CAF provides long-awaited clarity on how calendar switch will be made

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have finally made clear the timing for the switch in dates for continental club competitions.
Sport
2 hours ago

We were told there's a special price tag reserved for Chiefs‚ says Motaung

Baroka FC called Kaizer Chiefs to inform the Soweto giants that Siphelele Ntshangase wanted out of the Limpopo club‚ and to move to Amakhosi‚ Chiefs’ ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Arsenal's Francis Coquelin to join Valencia, says Wenger

Francis Coquelin is leaving Arsenal to join Spanish side Valencia, the Premier League club's manager Arsene Wenger has said.
Sport
3 hours ago

Ajax Cape Town coach Ertugral hits out at South African football

Ajax Cape Town coach Muhsin Ertugral has hit out at the level of South African football.
Sport
23 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Zinedine Zidane pens new Real Madrid deal until 2020 Soccer
  2. We were told there's a special price tag reserved for Chiefs‚ says Motaung Soccer
  3. Recharged Brandon Stone hoping to recapture his form at SA Open Sport
  4. SA and India must not expect a green mamba at Centurion Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Explainer: How to remove a sitting President
The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...

Related articles

  1. PSL slaps Benni McCarthy with a R50,000 fine Soccer
  2. Struggling Wits cruise past SuperSport to move off the bottom  Soccer
  3. Steve Komphela has a bright future‚ says Kaizer Chiefs boss Motaung Soccer
  4. Chiefs boss Motaung quells rumors  Hutting is eyeing Komphela's job Soccer
  5. Bradley Ralani will be a massive asset to Cape Town City‚ says Farouk Khan Soccer
  6. Ertugral leaves the door open to forgotten former Ajax captain Graham Soccer
  7. Sundowns coach Mosimane hoping to beat Champions League deadline  Soccer
  8. Chiefs‚ Pirates and SuperSport stand in Polokwane City's path Soccer
  9. I think everyone was thinking I'm a Mickey Mouse coach‚ says Luc Eymael Soccer
  10. Sundowns go four points clear with win over Ajax Cape Town  Soccer
X