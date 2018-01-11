Soccer

We were told there's a special price tag reserved for Chiefs‚ says Motaung

11 January 2018 - 10:39 By Marc Strydom
Siphelele Ntshangase of Kaizer Chiefs unveiled during the club's media briefing at Chiefs Village on January 10, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Siphelele Ntshangase of Kaizer Chiefs unveiled during the club's media briefing at Chiefs Village on January 10, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Baroka FC called Kaizer Chiefs to inform the Soweto giants that Siphelele Ntshangase wanted out of the Limpopo club‚ and to move to Amakhosi‚ Chiefs’ football manager Bobby Motaung has said.

Motaung moved to quell speculation that Chiefs and Baroka had colluded for Ntshangase to go to the Limpopo club for six months when it became clear Black Leopards would not sell the player to Amakhosi in June‚ and then facilitated his move to Naturena.

“I think the issue of Ntshangase has been a thorny one with Chiefs supporters and the media in terms of us (supposedly) not wanting to pay for the player‚” Motaung said.

“But I think there’s been a lot of persuasive matters‚ addressing Black Leopards at the time to try and persuade the player to come to Chiefs.

“The chairman of Leopards (David Thidiela) made it clear at the time that even when he was injured‚ when we tried to acquire him‚ that Ntshangase could go to any other club at the price that was there.

“But as long as he went to Chiefs it was going to go sky high – talking about R6 million and all that. He said it was because Chiefs have a special price tag.

“That obviously stifled the deal at the time.

“And we have always been pursuing the services of the player. And finally‚ with Baroka‚ we settled and we did a deal with him and we brought him on board.

“We just negotiated in good faith. And the player was willing to come to Chiefs‚ and he’s here.

“And I think it’s a blessing because it’s at the right moment. He’s only 24‚ he still has a long way to go. And we feel it’s the right investment for us.

“And also the love and the need from the supporters was also what kept us going to fulfill this deal.”

Asked for clarity if that meant there had been no collusion with Baroka‚ Motaung replied: “There’s never been a collusion.

“I mean‚ Baroka called us last year. They said‚ ‘Guys‚ here is an opportunity. We’re putting him on transfer. He’s not happy here‚ he wants to leave’.

“(They said) the player had made it clear that he wanted to go to Chiefs.

“And that’s what happened and that’s how we concluded the deal.”

Ntshangase signed for Chiefs last week on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

READ MORE:

Arsenal's Francis Coquelin to join Valencia, says Wenger

Francis Coquelin is leaving Arsenal to join Spanish side Valencia, the Premier League club's manager Arsene Wenger has said.
Sport
3 hours ago

Struggling Wits cruise past SuperSport to move off the bottom

Bidvest Wits got their mojo back, blitzed SuperSport United in the opening half-hour on Wednesday night, then closed shop to get that valuable win ...
Sport
15 hours ago

PSL slaps Benni McCarthy with a R50,000 fine

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy has been slapped with a R50,000 fine after comments he made to match official Phillip Tinyani.
Sport
20 hours ago

Steve Komphela has a bright future‚ says Kaizer Chiefs boss Motaung

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung says beleaguered coach Steve Komphela has a 'bright future'.
Sport
20 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Zinedine Zidane pens new Real Madrid deal until 2020 Soccer
  2. We were told there's a special price tag reserved for Chiefs‚ says Motaung Soccer
  3. Recharged Brandon Stone hoping to recapture his form at SA Open Sport
  4. SA and India must not expect a green mamba at Centurion Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Explainer: How to remove a sitting President
The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...

Related articles

  1. Chiefs boss Motaung quells rumors  Hutting is eyeing Komphela's job Soccer
  2. Bradley Ralani will be a massive asset to Cape Town City‚ says Farouk Khan Soccer
  3. Ajax Cape Town coach Ertugral hits out at South African football Soccer
  4. Ertugral leaves the door open to forgotten former Ajax captain Graham Soccer
  5. Sundowns coach Mosimane hoping to beat Champions League deadline  Soccer
  6. Chiefs‚ Pirates and SuperSport stand in Polokwane City's path Soccer
  7. I think everyone was thinking I'm a Mickey Mouse coach‚ says Luc Eymael Soccer
  8. Sundowns go four points clear with win over Ajax Cape Town  Soccer
  9. Chiefs name little-known Dutchman Hutting as technical advisor Soccer
  10. Troubled Rantie facing sanction after walking out on Turkish club Soccer
X