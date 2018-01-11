Soccer

Zinedine Zidane pens new Real Madrid deal until 2020

11 January 2018 - 12:12 By AFP
Real Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane attends a news conference.
Real Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane attends a news conference.
Image: SERGIO PEREZ

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Wednesday confirmed that he has signed a contract extension which will keep him at the European champions until 2020.

"It's signed," said the French star after his side drew 2-2 with Numancia to progress to the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey 5-2 on aggregate.

After a dream start at Real, with eight trophies out of a possible 10, Zidane has endured a tough season with his side 16 points behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race.

And the 45-year-old cautioned: "I'm enjoying what I do every day, because that's the way it is. I can't imagine myself as a coach in two, three years, because things are not like that.

"I know how it goes, nothing more, even with this contract it does not change anything."

On Wednesday, Real fielded an almost unrecognisable team and struggled into the Copa del Rey last-eight.

Zidane could afford to rest his superstars with one eye on La Liga and the Champions League last 16 with a clash against Paris Saint-Germain next month.

However, they were far from convincing at the Bernabeu.

Lucas Vazquez scored both of Real's goals after the 11th and 59th minutes.

But on both occasions, their modest visitors fought back thanks to a brace from Guillermo on the stroke of half-time and then after 82 minutes.

Numancia ended the game with 10 men after captain Dani Calvo was red-carded in the dying moments.

Leganes, a modest club from the Madrid suburbs, reached the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey for the first time in their 89-year existence.

Despite losing 2-1 at Villarreal, who are currently sixth in La Liga, Leganes progressed on away goals having won the first leg 1-0.

Moroccan international Nabil El Zhar scored the crucial away goal for mid-table Leganes on the half-hour mark.

In the night's other early second leg tie, last season's runners-up Alaves downed third division Formentera 2-0 for a 5-1 aggregate win.

On Thursday, three-time defending champions Barcelona host Celta Vigo with the two sides locked at 1-1.

Barca coach Ernesto Valverde insisted that despite the high-profile capture of Philippe Coutinho, who can't play for around three weeks due to a thigh injury, his team's character will not change with the Brazilian's arrival.

"The Barca model will stay the same," he said Wednesday.

"The club always has the chance to go into the market to buy the great players. But at the same time, Barca will continue to nurture young players at the training centre to maintain the style and identity.

"That's still the case today."

READ MORE:

We were told there's a special price tag reserved for Chiefs‚ says Motaung

Baroka FC called Kaizer Chiefs to inform the Soweto giants that Siphelele Ntshangase wanted out of the Limpopo club‚ and to move to Amakhosi‚ Chiefs’ ...
Sport
6 hours ago

PSL slaps Benni McCarthy with a R50,000 fine

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy has been slapped with a R50,000 fine after comments he made to match official Phillip Tinyani.
Sport
1 day ago

Steve Komphela has a bright future‚ says Kaizer Chiefs boss Motaung

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung says beleaguered coach Steve Komphela has a 'bright future'.
Sport
1 day ago

Ajax Cape Town coach Ertugral hits out at South African football

Ajax Cape Town coach Muhsin Ertugral has hit out at the level of South African football.
Sport
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Markram hopes familiar surroundings at Centurion will work in his favour  Cricket
  2. Former Glasgow Celtic striker to try his luck at Free State Stars Soccer
  3. We were told there's a special price tag reserved for Chiefs‚ says Motaung Soccer
  4. Conte, Mourinho 'out of their minds', says former England boss Capello Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Explainer: How to remove a sitting President
The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...

Related articles

  1. Ajax in relegation six-pointer against fellow strugglers Platinum Stars Soccer
  2. Cape derby switch to have impact on Banyana vs Sweden build-up plans Soccer
  3. CAF provides long-awaited clarity on how calendar switch will be made Soccer
  4. Arsenal's Francis Coquelin to join Valencia, says Wenger Soccer
  5. Struggling Wits cruise past SuperSport to move off the bottom  Soccer
  6. Steve Komphela has a bright future‚ says Kaizer Chiefs boss Motaung Soccer
  7. Bradley Ralani will be a massive asset to Cape Town City‚ says Farouk Khan Soccer
  8. Ertugral leaves the door open to forgotten former Ajax captain Graham Soccer
  9. Sundowns coach Mosimane hoping to beat Champions League deadline  Soccer
  10. Chiefs‚ Pirates and SuperSport stand in Polokwane City's path Soccer
X