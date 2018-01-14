Chippa‚ Wits share the spoils in Port Elizabeth

Chippa United grabbed a late share of the spoils against Bidvest Wits when the teams played to a 1-1 draw in their Absa Premiership soccer fixture at a sweltering Nelson Mandela Bay stadium yesterday.

Goals from the Chilli Boys’ Kristopher Bergman and the visitors’ Vincent Pule saw the teams take one point each away from the intense fixture.

For Gavin Hunt’s basement-dwelling Wits‚ there were promising signs in the mid-week encounter when they beat SuperSport United.

They also came into this fixture having not lost a match at Nelson Mandela Bay stadium and they managed to retain that record.

But they will be disappointed to have conceded the 81st minute Bergman goal.

Teboho Moloi has always underlined the importance of winning home matches and may have been disappointed that his team were not able to bring home maximum points in their backyard.

But all considered he will likely settle for the point.

Wits should consider themselves fortunate with Chippa United missing golden opportunities in the second half to score and consolidate their position in the top eight of the log.

The game started off at a slow pace with both teams keeping tight defensive lines at the back.