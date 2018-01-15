Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael has reiterated that his club will not stand in the way of players who want to leave amid reports this month that strikers Edward Manqele and Mohammed Anas are the target of fellow Premier Soccer League sides.

Eymael has done superbly to guide Stars to second in the Premier League standings‚ claiming four victories in a row‚ including a 1-0 success over Cape Town City at the weekend that was achieved without the pair of forwards.

Anas was an unused substitute and Manqele missed the fixture through injury.

The Belgian coach would like the duo to stay‚ but says he has already discussed with club management the fact that the players should be allowed to leave if the deal is right for Stars.

“I will never force a player to remain at my club who is not 200 percent committed to the team‚” Eymael tells TimesLIVE.