Soccer

Polokwane coach bracing himself for a tough outing against red-hot Pirates

16 January 2018 - 14:59 By Sazi Hadebe
Bernard Molekwa during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Polokwane City at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on March 14, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Bernard Molekwa during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Polokwane City at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on March 14, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

After fighting hard but failing to get anything from their Premiership clash against Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend‚ Polokwane City coach Bernard Molekwa is bracing himself for a tough one against a rejuvenated Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night.

Molekwa‚ though‚ believes that his charges have got what it takes to bring down the high-flying Buccaneers who have opened this year on blistering note‚ with two 3-1 victories against Baroka FC and Mamelodi Sundowns to be among the league chasers.

“We know that it’s not going to be easy against Pirates‚” said Molekwa.

“We believe that in each and every game we have to tighten things in our defence.

"It's been the difference this season because going forward we score a lot of goals.

"We even boast the league's top scorer here Rama (Rodney Ramagalela with nine goals).

"We know Pirates is different from Kaizer Chiefs.

"We will plan well for them.”

Polokwane were far from being outplayed by Chiefs when they lost 2-1 but Molekwa was not happy with their defending which saw them concede yet another two goals after their 3-2 win over log leaders Mamelodi Sundonws.

“Conceding four goals in two games is a huge worrying factor‚” admitted Molekwa.

While Polokwane have managed to bang in 18 goals in 16 league matches this season‚ it has been their leaking of goals that has let them down‚ with 21 goals conceded being the chief reason why they are on the wrong side (11th) of the PSL log table.

Only Polokwane neighbors Baroka FC (22) have conceded more goals‚ with Molekwa’s team sharing the 21 with relegation threatened AmaZulu FC and Ajax Cape Town.

Molekwa‚ whose team was drawn against amateurs Ubuntu CPT in the first round of the Nedbank Cup on Monday night‚ emphasized that defending for his team has to start right up front.

He was not happy with his team allowing Chiefs to score their first goal and then equalising from a corner kick.

“You can’t say that was a defensive mistake because we had everyone defending the corner.

"As a team we have to improve our defending against Pirates because they have been scoring a lot of goals of late.”

READ MORE:

Super Eagles coach relishing Free State Stars showdown

The Spanish coach of National First Division side Super Eagles‚ Antonio Flores‚ says their Nedbank Cup Last 32 clash against Free State Stars will be ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Wits coach Gavin Hunt 'hopeful' of adding more players to his squad

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt is “hopeful” he will have more players added to his squad amid talk that a deal to bring Orlando Pirates utility player ...
Sport
3 hours ago

SuperSport coach Tinkler denies bad blood with former player Brockie

SuperSport United were right to keep Jeremy Brockie for six months‚ Matsatsantsa coach Eric Tinkler has said‚ while denying there had ever been any ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Returning to continental football a must for Pirates‚ says Sredojevic

Orlando Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic says returning to African club competition is a must for the Soweto giants as one of the biggest footballing ...
Sport
4 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Duane Vermeulen’s pending return throws open Bok captaincy Rugby
  2. Faf du Plessis defiant despite the loss of Philander and Maharaj Cricket
  3. Twitter reacts to Brockie's move from SuperSport to Sundowns Soccer
  4. Djokovic dismisses talk of boycott over prize money Sport
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

5 great South Africans from a "shithole" country
5 great South Africans from a "shithole" country

Related articles

  1. Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns handed tricky test in Nedbank Cup draw Soccer
  2. Wales name Ryan Giggs as manager Soccer
  3. Sundowns finally get Brockie after SuperSport agree to his sale Soccer
  4. Cape Town City hand highly-rated Nodada four-year deal Soccer
  5. Ertugral believes striker Ndoro can save Ajax Cape Town Soccer
  6. Eymael will let Anas‚ Manqele leave for the right deal Soccer
  7. Chippa‚ Wits share the spoils in Port Elizabeth Soccer
  8. Brockie spotted at Sundowns' Chloorkop headquarters on Sunday Soccer
  9. 'Is it not beautiful to see goals?' - Mosimane after Downs' defeat to Pirates Soccer
  10. Sredojevic plays down talk of Pirates challenging for the league title Soccer
X