Soccer

Twitter reacts to Brockie's move from SuperSport to Sundowns

16 January 2018 - 15:36 By Marc Strydom
Newly signed Mamelodi Sundowns' striker Jeremy Brockie.
Newly signed Mamelodi Sundowns' striker Jeremy Brockie.
Image: Jeremy Brockie via Instagram

Twitter has been having a fun time with the huge news of SuperSport United striker Jeremy Brockie signing for Mamelodi Sundowns on Monday.

 

This was posted over a video clip of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema saying: “But they are tired‚ shem.

"They don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow. They left everything in God’s hands – they are not in control.”

Sundowns_Fanatic @Madumetja_Sol wrote: “When you realize that you're about to play against Jeremy Brockie for the third (time) in a short space of a season but this time in a free flowing Mamelodi Sundowns side ... ”‚ posting a picture of Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune wincing.

Ex-players also chipped in with their expertise on the matter‚ TV analyst and former Chiefs forward Siyabonga Nkosi (@SiyaNkosi10) saying he believed Sundowns’ acquisition was the “signing of the year”:

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Duane Vermeulen’s pending return throws open Bok captaincy Rugby
  2. Faf du Plessis defiant despite the loss of Philander and Maharaj Cricket
  3. Twitter reacts to Brockie's move from SuperSport to Sundowns Soccer
  4. Djokovic dismisses talk of boycott over prize money Sport
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

5 great South Africans from a "shithole" country
5 great South Africans from a "shithole" country

Related articles

  1. SuperSport coach Tinkler denies bad blood with former player Brockie Soccer
  2. Returning to continental football a must for Pirates‚ says Sredojevic Soccer
  3. Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns handed tricky test in Nedbank Cup draw Soccer
  4. Wales name Ryan Giggs as manager Soccer
  5. Sundowns finally get Brockie after SuperSport agree to his sale Soccer
  6. Cape Town City hand highly-rated Nodada four-year deal Soccer
  7. Ertugral believes striker Ndoro can save Ajax Cape Town Soccer
  8. Eymael will let Anas‚ Manqele leave for the right deal Soccer
  9. Chippa‚ Wits share the spoils in Port Elizabeth Soccer
  10. Brockie spotted at Sundowns' Chloorkop headquarters on Sunday Soccer
X