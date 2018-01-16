Twitter reacts to Brockie's move from SuperSport to Sundowns
Twitter has been having a fun time with the huge news of SuperSport United striker Jeremy Brockie signing for Mamelodi Sundowns on Monday.
Orlando Pirates fans after failing to sign Rusike, Jeremy Brockie, Billiat pic.twitter.com/qrd6WddSCK— Ur Brother's Keeper (@AbutiMM) January 15, 2018
This was posted over a video clip of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema saying: “But they are tired‚ shem.
"They don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow. They left everything in God’s hands – they are not in control.”
So Sundowns has Zwane, Tau, Ngoma and Jeremy Brockie as attackers?— Thapelo Mokhele (@mokhelethapelo) January 15, 2018
This is how they will be walking to the #AbsaPrem title this season... pic.twitter.com/UlHDAFwBpc
Sundowns_Fanatic @Madumetja_Sol wrote: “When you realize that you're about to play against Jeremy Brockie for the third (time) in a short space of a season but this time in a free flowing Mamelodi Sundowns side ... ”‚ posting a picture of Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune wincing.
When you realize that you're about to play against Jeremy Brockie for the third in a short space of a season but this time in a free flowing Mamelodi Sundowns side... pic.twitter.com/C3UP1HkTIv— Sundowns_Fanatic ⭐ (@Madumetja_Sol) January 15, 2018
Ex-players also chipped in with their expertise on the matter‚ TV analyst and former Chiefs forward Siyabonga Nkosi (@SiyaNkosi10) saying he believed Sundowns’ acquisition was the “signing of the year”:
Looking forward to seeing @JRBrockie donning the Sundowns shirt! This is the signing of the year thus far! ⚽️— Siyabonga Nkosi (@SiyaNkosi10) January 15, 2018
50 goals within 5 years is a miles stone.... Thanks for everything Brockie.... We'll always love you... @JRBrockie pic.twitter.com/9qPjaPhmLf— BONA~FELA (@Bonafela28) January 15, 2018
