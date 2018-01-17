Soccer

Businessman calls on Stars fans to boycott matches against Sundowns and Pirates

17 January 2018 - 12:34 By Ofentse Ratsie
General view of the home venue for Premier Soccer League side Platinum Stars FC Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg, South Africa. File photo
General view of the home venue for Premier Soccer League side Platinum Stars FC Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg, South Africa. File photo
Image: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images

Businessman Thabo Mokgatle has called on Platinum Stars fans to boycott the club's high-profile league matches against Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

Stars face Sundowns away from home at Loftus on Saturday and then host Pirates at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on January 27.

The businessman is upset that Stars have seemingly reneged on a promise to give his Machipa Legacy Foundation ‘right of first refusal’ when the club is sold.

According to the Phokeng-based businessman‚ the club is now considering bids from other interested parties in Cape Town and from the Morfou brothers‚ the owners Motsepe League side Alex Black Aces. 

Speaking to Motsweding FM this week‚ Mokgatle made several allegations against Stars‚ including mismanagement and poor auditing of the club’s finances.

"I am appealing to all Platinum Stars supporters not to enter the stadium during the match against Sundowns‚" he said.

"We want to sit down and come face-to-face with the Platinum Stars management and get answers from them so as to (find out) why they are moving the club out of the province.”

Struggling Dikwena are currently sitting at the bottom of the table and will no doubt face an uphill battle against Premiership leaders Sundowns on Saturday.

"It won’t make sense for someone in Cape Town to run a business (club) that is based in North West‚" he said.

"No it won’t make sense at all‚ those are business people.

"Cape Town people can say we are going to keep the team here for two years and ultimately they will move the team away from the province."

"We are going to do that intentionally (the proposed boycott) since it’s a big game.

"The Sundowns game will help us to show them (Platinum Stars management) that we are serious about this matter.

"They must explain to us why they want the team to go to Cape Town.

"Nobody will enter the stadium as long as we are alive.

"Why do they want to move it?" he asked.

Stars chairman Cliff Ramoroa asked to be called back in five minutes when TimesLIVE contacted him for comment but his cellphone was off when he was called back.

READ MORE:

It's a bit frustrating‚ says McCarthy about constantly facing Hunt

Benni McCarthy might have been playing mind games or being humble‚ but if he was‚ he put up a pretty convincing act at appearing shaken at drawing ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Sports Minister explains delays in SASCOC and Soweto derby inquiries

Sports Minister Thembelani “Thulas” Nxesi says the commissions of inquiry into maladministration at Sascoc and into the death of two soccer fans at a ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Chiefs coach Komphela admits he's 'desperate' to get Castro into action

Steve Komphela says he is happy with the balance of his Kaizer Chiefs squad and admits he is “desperate” to get striker Leonardo Castro into action.
Sport
3 hours ago

Twitter reacts to Brockie's move from SuperSport to Sundowns

Twitter has been having a fun time with the huge news of SuperSport United striker Jeremy Brockie signing for Mamelodi Sundowns on Monday.
Sport
22 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Debutant Ngidi takes seven wickets in the match as SA crush India by 135 runs Cricket
  2. Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe parades new signings  Soccer
  3. Chiefs coach Komphela admits he's 'desperate' to get Castro into action Soccer
  4. Stormers and Bulls swap Los Angeles for Boland Rugby
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Protesters shot outside Hoërskool Overvaal
Unisa’s Durban campus disrupted by strike

Related articles

  1. Nedbank Cup draw throws up some mouth-watering ties Soccer
  2. Polokwane coach bracing himself for a tough outing against red-hot Pirates Soccer
  3. Super Eagles coach relishing Free State Stars showdown Soccer
  4. Wits coach Gavin Hunt 'hopeful' of adding more players to his squad Soccer
  5. SuperSport coach Tinkler denies bad blood with former player Brockie Soccer
  6. Returning to continental football a must for Pirates‚ says Sredojevic Soccer
  7. Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns handed tricky test in Nedbank Cup draw Soccer
  8. Wales name Ryan Giggs as manager Soccer
  9. Sundowns finally get Brockie after SuperSport agree to his sale Soccer
  10. Cape Town City hand highly-rated Nodada four-year deal Soccer
X