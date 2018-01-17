Soccer

Manchester United can still hunt down leaders City, says Jones

17 January 2018 - 14:22 By Reuters
Manchester United's English defender Phil Jones (R) jumps onto the celebration after Manchester United's Ecuadorian midfielder Antonio Valencia scored the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Stoke City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on January 15, 2018.
Manchester United's English defender Phil Jones (R) jumps onto the celebration after Manchester United's Ecuadorian midfielder Antonio Valencia scored the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Stoke City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on January 15, 2018.
Image: Oli SCARFF / AFP

Manchester United defender Phil Jones remembers his team's title meltdown six years ago and believes rivals Manchester City's 12-point lead in the Premier League title race can still be overhauled.

United closed the gap on City with Monday's 3-0 victory over Stoke after leaders Pep Guardiola's City suffered their first loss of the league campaign against Liverpool at Anfield.

In Jones' first campaign at Old Trafford, Alex Ferguson's United were eight points ahead of City in April with six games to go, only to see the title end up across town on the final day when Sergio Aguero scored late on against Queens Park Rangers.

"Football's football, never say never," Jones told the British media.

"I remember in my first season (2011-12) we were eight points clear, absolutely cruising, (everyone thought there was) no way we'd let the lead slip, and we lost it on the final day.

"People can say what they want but we'll continue to be positive and push forward. You never know. It happened in 2012 to us so why not?"

Jose Mourinho has faced criticism for United's more conservative approach against the top teams this season, including their 0-0 draw against Liverpool at Anfield in October.

Jones, however, is satisfied with the manager's tactical plans and believes the results prove the club are on the right track.

"People will criticise, people will have their own comments, views, but we don't care too much about that to be honest," Jones added.

"We do what we do best, we set up the way the manager wants us to play and it works. We're doing well, we need to keep going. It's another big game on Saturday against Burnley."

United visit Burnley, who secured a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford in the reverse fixture last month. 

READ MORE:

Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe parades new signings

Mamelodi Sundowns stand to lose two of their top players‚ most likely to Europe‚ before the end of the month‚ said club president Patrice Motsepe as ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Businessman calls on Stars fans to boycott matches against Sundowns and Pirates

Businessman Thabo Mokgatle has called on Platinum Stars fans to boycott the club's high-profile league matches against Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando ...
Sport
4 hours ago

It's a bit frustrating‚ says McCarthy about constantly facing Hunt

Benni McCarthy might have been playing mind games or being humble‚ but if he was‚ he put up a pretty convincing act at appearing shaken at drawing ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Sports Minister explains delays in SASCOC and Soweto derby inquiries

Sports Minister Thembelani “Thulas” Nxesi says the commissions of inquiry into maladministration at Sascoc and into the death of two soccer fans at a ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Chiefs coach Komphela admits he's 'desperate' to get Castro into action

Steve Komphela says he is happy with the balance of his Kaizer Chiefs squad and admits he is “desperate” to get striker Leonardo Castro into action.
Sport
6 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Pitso hints at Uruguay striker Sirino being brought in to replace Billiat Soccer
  2. What this Test match against SA says about India's ability to win away from home Cricket
  3. The Cheetahs can still sneak a place in the playoffs of the Pro14 Rugby
  4. Key moments that highlighted the difference between SA and India Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Cuteness overload: Day one at big school for first graders
Protesters shot outside Hoërskool Overvaal

Related articles

  1. Wits coach Gavin Hunt 'hopeful' of adding more players to his squad Soccer
  2. SuperSport coach Tinkler denies bad blood with former player Brockie Soccer
  3. Returning to continental football a must for Pirates‚ says Sredojevic Soccer
  4. Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns handed tricky test in Nedbank Cup draw Soccer
  5. Wales name Ryan Giggs as manager Soccer
  6. Sundowns finally get Brockie after SuperSport agree to his sale Soccer
  7. Cape Town City hand highly-rated Nodada four-year deal Soccer
  8. Ertugral believes striker Ndoro can save Ajax Cape Town Soccer
  9. Eymael will let Anas‚ Manqele leave for the right deal Soccer
  10. Chippa‚ Wits share the spoils in Port Elizabeth Soccer
X