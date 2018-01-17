Soccer

Sports Minister explains delays in SASCOC and Soweto derby inquiries

17 January 2018 - 11:31 By Marc Strydom
The scene outside FNB Stadium after the stampede that killed two people.
The scene outside FNB Stadium after the stampede that killed two people.
Image: Supplied

Sports Minister Thembelani “Thulas” Nxesi says the commissions of inquiry into maladministration at Sascoc and into the death of two soccer fans at a preseason match at FNB Stadium are going full steam ahead despite delays to their start.

The separate ministerial commissions of inquiry into safety and security at football matches‚ as overseen by the Premier Soccer League‚ and issues of poor governance at Sascoc (The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee) were supposed to start this month.

A press release from the department of Sport and Recreation this week stated: “Both Committees will only have (their) pre-public hearings meeting as from 5 February 2018 in preparation of the public hearings which will in all likelihood commence on 12 February 2018 until April 2018.”

Nxesi said the delays were due to “administrative hiccups”.

He continued: “Remember that there was this period of a break for the festive season holidays.

"They (football and athletics) had to take a break and both commissions had to say‚ ‘We will start properly in February’.

“We expect them to start then in full.

"They have already started‚ by the way‚ calling for submissions‚ some people have made submissions‚ and that’s the brief which they have been giving me.

“The two judges who have been dealing with that process in relation to the inquiry into (FNB Stadium)‚ Judge (Ronald) Pillay‚ and in relation to Sascoc‚ Judge (Ralph) Zulman‚ have been briefing me that they are going to start now with the actual engagement and people leading evidence‚ and they have received all those submissions.

“Both those commissions are steaming ahead‚ doing the deal.

“And I want to appeal for anyone who has anything to say to come forward and speak before the commissions.”

Sascoc had threatened to attempt to interdict the minister’s inquiry into them.

“This far we have not been interdicted‚” Nxesi said.

“They have sought clarity from us‚ and we have been able to give that‚ and that we are acting in terms of the Sports and Recreation Act of South Africa‚ where I have a mandate on oversight on all the sports federations.”

READ MORE:

SASCOC inquiry to include 'malpractices' that emerged in findings against Reddy

The ministerial commission of inquiry into maladministration at the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) will include ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Sacked SASCOC boss Tubby Reddy threatening to spill the beans

Dismissed SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) chief executive Tubby Reddy has confirmed that he has submitted documents of more ...
Sport
6 days ago

Defiant Reddy labels Sascoc's disciplinary hearing 'a joke and a farce'

Tubby Reddy has defiantly labelled a SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) disciplinary hearing that has led to his dismissal as ...
Sport
8 days ago

Ayrton Sweeney is a toppie defying swimming's age myth

Ayrton Sweeney, who landed his third qualifying time on the final day of the Commonwealth Games trials in Durban on Thursday, has been among the ...
Sport
26 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Debutant Ngidi takes seven wickets in the match as SA crush India by 135 runs Cricket
  2. Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe parades new signings  Soccer
  3. Chiefs coach Komphela admits he's 'desperate' to get Castro into action Soccer
  4. Stormers and Bulls swap Los Angeles for Boland Rugby
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Protesters shot outside Hoërskool Overvaal
Unisa’s Durban campus disrupted by strike

Related articles

  1. Super Eagles coach relishing Free State Stars showdown Soccer
  2. Wits coach Gavin Hunt 'hopeful' of adding more players to his squad Soccer
  3. SuperSport coach Tinkler denies bad blood with former player Brockie Soccer
  4. Returning to continental football a must for Pirates‚ says Sredojevic Soccer
  5. Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns handed tricky test in Nedbank Cup draw Soccer
  6. Wales name Ryan Giggs as manager Soccer
  7. Sundowns finally get Brockie after SuperSport agree to his sale Soccer
  8. Cape Town City hand highly-rated Nodada four-year deal Soccer
  9. Ertugral believes striker Ndoro can save Ajax Cape Town Soccer
  10. Eymael will let Anas‚ Manqele leave for the right deal Soccer
X