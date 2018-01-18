New Mamelodi Sundowns signing Jeremy Brockie admits that playing for a more creative team than the structured outfits he has been part of his entire career might take some mindset tweaks.

But neither the Kiwi striker‚ nor his new coach Pitso Mosimane‚ foresee too many problems in Brockie scoring goals at his new club.

Brockie was asked if being pursued by Mosimane for two years puts pressure on the striker having finally arrived at Chloorkop.

“No. I think at the end of the day I’m a striker and it’s my job to score goals‚” he said.

“And it’s nice to be here with a coach who does speak about you‚ and has that confidence in you to score.

“I have spoken to him before. And the passion he has for this club and drive to be so successful is something that is very rare to see.”

New Zealand football is based on structure‚ and so is that of Brockie’s previous club SuperSport United.

The striker’s sniper skills will now be unleashed at the front of‚ at its best‚ one of Africa’s most creative attacks‚ though one that is also highly structured.

It might take an initial mindset change.

“For sure. We did a tactical session yesterday and it was based a lot on (new signings) Siyabonga (Zulu)‚ Aubrey (Ngoma)‚ (Gaston) Sirino and I getting used to certain movements that the coach wants us to do‚ which are ingrained at this club‚” Brockie said.

“And I had to up my game a little bit. The movements here I wouldn’t say are a more complex. I would say they’re a bit more structured and it’s not relying on one certain person’s movement.

“So it’s a whole chain of‚ if this person moves here‚ then I’ve got to move into a certain position as well. That’s probably what will take me the most long to get used to – the timing of those movements.”

Mosimane believes that Brockie’s simple style of play – the striker is a physical winner of the ball‚ can hold it up and moves superbly‚ but most predominantly is a finisher – will make the New Zealand international fit in quicker than had he been a creative-styled striker.

“How am I going to teach Brockie how to score goals? No. We will deliver the ball and he has to do his job‚” Mosimane said.

“All he has to do is free himself and make sure he’s not disturbed and you know what he will do.

“So we hope to see what has happened in the last three years.”

