Soccer

Banyana start 'non-negotiable' path to World Cup against Sweden

19 January 2018 - 16:57 By Nick Said‚ Cape Town
South African captain Janine Van Wyk and South African coach Desiree Ellis during the South African women's national soccer team training session at Cape Town Stadium on January 17, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa.
South African captain Janine Van Wyk and South African coach Desiree Ellis during the South African women's national soccer team training session at Cape Town Stadium on January 17, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

Banyana Banyana start their build-up to the 2018 African Women’s Championship with a home meeting against Sweden in Cape Town on Sunday‚ the start of what coach Desiree Ellis says is a “non-negotiable” qualification for the Fifa Women’s World Cup in France next year.

Banyana have suffered heartache in their bid to reach the global showpiece in the past‚ despite back-to-back qualification for the Olympic Games.

Now‚ with new players infused into the squad‚ Ellis is building a combination that she believes can make up for those past disappointments as Banyana look to finish in the top three at the African Women’s Championship in Ghana from November 17 to December 1 and book a place in France.

“Hopefully by the time we reach the Afcon we will be one well-oiled machine because that is what it is going to take to get to the World Cup‚” Ellis said.

“This whole year it is of the utmost importance that we do the right things and players take care of themselves.

“When we really need to peak is in November and that is all we are worried about as a team‚ that we peak at the right time.”

Ellis says meeting Sweden will be a fantastic boost for especially the younger players in the squad‚ who will not have come up against such high-quality opposition in the past.

“What fantastic preparation. Last year (this time) we played France‚ the No. 3-ranked side in the world‚ this year we are playing Sweden‚ who are No. 10.

“It is a good challenge for our players‚ to see if they can raise their level that little bit higher. The level we will play against Sweden will be much‚ much higher than any of them have ever been. It will be interesting to see what they still need to work on.

“For us the most important thing is the performance‚ then the result will take care of itself. We pride ourselves in team work - if the team does well there are always individuals who will stand out.

Ellis said she is delighted at the quality of players in the country and that those who show they are good enough will be given a chance to play for Banyana.

“As a technical team we said that players that raised their hand would be given an opportunity. Through that‚ players have seen new players coming in and they think to themselves‚ ‘OK‚ if she is given a chance‚ what is stopping me if I work that little bit harder I will get my chance’.

“We have such a lot of players in pipeline. In our Under-17 squad‚ it is frightening the talent that is pushing through. So players need to be on top of their game all the time and as football evolves‚ the team must evolve as well.

“We want to be a national team that belongs to everyone‚ we want to be a national team that gives opportunities.”

South Africa lost 4-1 to Sweden at the 2012 Olympic Games‚ and 1-0 in Brazil in 2016.

READ MORE:

‘It sucks’ losing top players to big clubs‚ says Benni

Benni McCarthy has admitted that “it sucks” continually losing star players to big clubs.
Sport
9 hours ago

Johannes expects sparks to fly in Cape derby against Muhsin’s Ajax

Cape Town City captain Robyn Johannes is expecting the toughest Mother City derby yet when his side host Ajax Cape Town at Cape Town Stadium on ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Why Nonkonyana is barely on speaking terms with Safa president Jordaan

Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana says his relationship with South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has deteriorated to a point where ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Pitso ‘considers stopping TV subscription because of tavern talk’

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has said he considers cancelling his TV subscription when he listens to analysts praising negative football.
Sport
11 hours ago

Most read

  1. Wits continue to improve with slender win over Celtic Soccer
  2. Man City boss Guardiola congratulates Sanchez on Man United move Soccer
  3. Banyana start 'non-negotiable' path to World Cup against Sweden Soccer
  4. Should SA change anything for final Test‚ besides not moan about the pitch? Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

What we know so far: Cape Town’s nightclub security racket turf war and ...
Hoërskool Overvaal Day 2: Protesters throw petrol bomb at police car

Related articles

  1. Ngoma itching for Champions League action at Sundowns Soccer
  2. Ertugral says his familiarity with City players will be a bonus in Cape derby Soccer
  3. Percy Tau belongs in Europe but not yet‚ says Sundowns coach Mosimane Soccer
  4. SAFA presidential race plunges muddy waters after Nonkonyana allegations Soccer
  5. City and Ajax rivalry very much alive ahead of Cape derby showdown Soccer
  6. Mamelodi Sundowns clean up at the PSL's monthly awards Soccer
  7. Sports Minister Nxesi explains terms of reference of inquiry into football Soccer
  8. No place to hide for players in the comfort zone at Orlando Pirates Soccer
  9. It’s nice to be here with a coach who does speak about you‚ says Brockie Soccer
  10. Sundowns owner Motsepe clarifies new technical head Hamren’s role  Soccer
X