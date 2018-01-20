Billiat scores two sumptuous goals as Sundowns crush Platinum Stars

Khama Billiat underlined once again why he has been one of the key players for the Brazilians in the past few seasons, scoring two exquisite free-kicks that would have left all his potential suitors licking their lips.

The want-away Zimbabwean striker was restored into Sundowns starting line-up as Sundowns beat the hapless Platinum Stars 3-0 at Loftus Stadium on Saturday evening to record their eleventh victory of the season.

Sundowns could have had their biggest win of the season had they not opted to slow the pace and take their foot off the pedal in the second half in which they continued to dominate possession.

Playing this match with one eye on their potential cracker against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane opted to unleash Billiat against Stars and his decision took only 37 minutes to bear fruit with Billiat completing his brace which took his league tally to five goals.

The Brazilians were always favourites against the relegation-bound Stars who hardly tested Sundowns keeper Dennis Onyango in both halves.

The Brazilians who are now four points clear of Cape Town City at the summit of the Absa Premiership table, opened the scoring via Sibusiso Vilakazi who was given plenty of room to maneuver down the middle before beating Dino Visser with an outstanding shot just outside the area.

Mosimane made two changes to the team that lost 3-1 here to Orlando Pirates last week, bringing in Billiat and defender Bangaly Soumahoro for right back Siyanda Zwane and captain Hlompho Kekana who was rested for next week's crunch match against Chiefs.

Billiat's inclusion raised eyebrows as Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe and coach Pitso Mosimane had indicated - when they announced the new signings earlier this week - that the Zimbabwean was bound to leave the club for Europe anytime during the January transfer window.

All the four signings - Jeremy Brockie, Leandro Siring, Aubrey Ngoma and Siyabonga Zulu - formally introduced by Sundowns on Wednesday, found the place among Mosimane's substitutes.

Mosimane did give Ngoma, Siring and Brockie their debuts in the second half, withdrawing both goal scorers and Themba Zwane - again with an eye to the Chiefs game.

Siring became an instant hit to the Sundowns supporters, his razor sharp touches proving why Mosimane went all the way to Uruguay to get his signature.

Brockie too was eager to open his account on debut his shot in the dying seconds missing Stars goals by a few inches.

Stars coach Roger de Sa inexplicable left the more experienced players, including his leading scorers Bongi Ntuli and Robert Ngámbi, on the bench and only brought them on in the second half.

Scoring goals has been of one of the main challenges for Stars with heavy reliance placed on the shoulders of Ntuli and Ng’ambi who contributed three goals apiece in their paltry 10 in 18 matches.

That’s in sharp contrast to Sundowns who have been on a free scoring form, with Percy Tau, Zwane and Kekana contributing 14 of their 31 goals, with December player of the month, Tau, leading with seven strikes.

Other PSL weekend results:

Friday, 19 January 2018:

Bidvest Wits 1 - 0 Bloemfontein Celtic

Saturday, 20 January 2018:

Cape Town City 1 - 0 Ajax Cape Town

Free State Stars 0 - 3 Maritzburg United

Mamelodi Sundowns 3 - 0 Platinum Stars