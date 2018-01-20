When you’re winning league titles‚ or fighting your way off the bottom of the table‚ three points will be taken any way they come.

Bidvest Wits in 2017-18 are not winning any league titles. That was last season’s milestone‚ with a first in their 96-year history.

This season it’s the other scenario in which any three points will do‚ and coach Gavin Hunt gratefully accepted them after an unbeautiful 1-0 Absa Premiership victory against 10-man Bloemfontein Celtic at Bidvest Stadium on Friday night.

“That was our worst performance‚ I think‚ this season. I mean we looked leggy‚ we looked heavy‚” Hunt growled afterwards.

“Our mince pies were nowhere – we couldn’t find a pass could we? But anyway‚ we got a result‚ so that’s the most important thing.