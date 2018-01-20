Soccer

Rusike, Feleccia and Shandu on target as Maritzburg cruise past FS Stars

20 January 2018 - 17:43 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Maritzburg United celebrate the opening goal during the Absa Premiership match between Maritzburg United and Baroka FC at Harry Gwala Stadium on December 08, 2017 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.
Maritzburg United celebrate the opening goal during the Absa Premiership match between Maritzburg United and Baroka FC at Harry Gwala Stadium on December 08, 2017 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Free State Stars chose the worst possible time to lose their sixth game of the season when Maritzburg United clobbered them 3-0 at Goble Park in Bethlehem.

Second half sucker-punch goals from Andrea Fileccia, Evans Rusike and Bandile Shandu condemned Stars to their first loss in 2018.

It was also their first defeat in five matches since their 3-0 hammering against Bloemfontein Celtic on December 10.

Had Free State won the game, they would have drawn level on points (31) with Mamelodi Sundowns, who face off against struggling Platinum Stars in a later kickoff.

Maritzburg bounced back from their deflating 1-0 midweek home loss to SuperSport United in no uncertain terms to move to fourth with 27 points. They've won seven of their 18 matches with six draws.

Maritzburg are a dangerous side who will punish teams who don't take them very seriously and at the end of the day, they were the better side.

The Team of Choice was dealt an early blow when they lost talisman captain Bevan Fransman in the 10th minute to a head injury after colliding with Stars' striker Siphelele Mthembu.

However, the visitors had the better of the first half as Badra Sangare's goalkeeping excellence ensured the hosts kept a clean sheet.

The goalkeeper kept out two Deolin Mekoa freekicks in the 44th and 47th minutes as Fadlu Davids's side shook off the home sides early aggressive intentions.

Maritzburg had the first real chance of the first stanza through live-wire midfielder Lebohang Maboe in the 27th minute.

While the shot didn't bother Sangare, it was an indication of what was to come for the rest of the half.

They had received a stern talk from Davids during the water break and were the better side after that.

Three minutes later, Nyiko Mobbie was called on to make a superb tackle on Rusike in the box after Maritzburg weaved through the host's midfield.

On any other day, Rusike would have had enough time to pick a spot and shoot but was blindsided by the tall right-back, whose tackle dispossessed the striker without fouling him.

However, it took Maritzburg less than a minute in the second stanza to take the lead through Fileccia, whose first time shot from a delightful Rusike through ball had the beating of Sangare.

Stars aren't in the top three for no reason and Maritzburg needed a top-notch save from Richard Ofori to keep out Bangaly Keita's 54th minute header from a Harris Tchilimbou corner.

The visitors though stamped their authority on the game five minutes later through Rusike's powerful long range grass cutter that gave Sangare no chance.

Shandu extinguished any hopes of a late comeback with a routine counter-attacking goal three minutes from time.

Other PSL weekend results:

Friday, 19 January 2018:

Bidvest Wits 1 - 0 Bloemfontein Celtic

Saturday, 20 January 2018:

Cape Town City 1 - 0 Ajax Cape Town

Free State Stars 0 - 3 Maritzburg United 

READ MORE:

Hunt celebrates three points from Wits’ ‘worst performance’

When you’re winning league titles‚ or fighting your way off the bottom of the table‚ three points will be taken any way they come.
Sport
5 hours ago

PSL is the best league in Africa‚ says Sundowns coach Mosimane

The Absa Premiership is the No. 1 league in Africa‚ without any doubt‚ Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has said.
Sport
5 hours ago

Away matches are taking their toll on Celtic‚ says Jelusic

Bloemfontein Celtic always knew they might have a tough introduction to 2018 playing four tough games away from home out of six‚ coach Veselin ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Wits get Thobani Mncwango from Polokwane City early

Thobani Mncwango is expected to arrive for duty at Bidvest Wits on Sunday‚ with his new club having negotiated an early release for the big striker ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. City keep title hopes alive with Cape Town derby win over struggling Ajax Soccer
  2. Rusike, Feleccia and Shandu on target as Maritzburg cruise past FS Stars Soccer
  3. Federer eases past Gasquet into fourth round Sport
  4. Nadal holds court before prospects battle in Melbourne Sport
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

What we know so far: Cape Town’s nightclub security racket turf war and ...
Hoërskool Overvaal Day 2: Protesters throw petrol bomb at police car

Related articles

  1. Wits get Thobani Mncwango from Polokwane City early Soccer
  2. Wits continue to improve with slender win over Celtic Soccer
  3. Man City boss Guardiola congratulates Sanchez on Man United move Soccer
  4. Alexis Sanchez deal not done yet, says Man United boss Jose Mourinho Soccer
  5. Banyana start 'non-negotiable' path to World Cup against Sweden Soccer
  6. Nxesi says warring schools soccer bodies have begun to work together Soccer
  7. ‘It sucks’ losing top players to big clubs‚ says Benni Soccer
  8. Johannes expects sparks to fly in Cape derby against Muhsin’s Ajax Soccer
  9. Why Nonkonyana is barely on speaking terms with Safa president Jordaan Soccer
  10. Pitso ‘considers stopping TV subscription because of tavern talk’ Soccer
X