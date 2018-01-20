Soccer

Wits get Thobani Mncwango from Polokwane City early

20 January 2018 - 12:40 By Marc Strydom
Thobani Mncwango during the Absa Premiership match between Polokwane City and Maritzburg United at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on February 08, 2017 in Polokwane. Mncwango is expected to arrive for duty at Bidvest Wits on Sunday.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Thobani Mncwango is expected to arrive for duty at Bidvest Wits on Sunday‚ with his new club having negotiated an early release for the big striker from his contract with Polokwane City.

Mncwango had been signed by Wits earlier this month on a pre-contract to join the Johannesburg club in July.

However‚ in a deal that is far more beneficial to all the parties concerned‚ the Clever Boys managed to negotiate for Mncwango to be registered as their on Monday‚ the same day he starts training in Braamfontein.

“We’ve got Thobani coming. So he’ll help us‚” Wits coach Gavin Hunt confirmed after his goal-starved defending champions managed a third game unbeaten‚ and second win in those matches‚ with a scrappy 1-0 victory against Bloemfontein Celtic at Bidvest Stadium on Friday night.

The result saw Wits‚ rooted in an astonishing last place at the halfway stage‚ move to 13th. Much of the Clever Boys’ woes has stemmed from a lack of goals‚ with just 11 scored from 18 matches.

“He hasn’t played‚ but I’ll have to play him fit. He’ll help us‚” Hunt continued.

The coach said Mncwango will be available for Wits’ next match against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

The deal for the striker to go to Wits earlier than when his contract ended in June benefits the player‚ City and Wits.

Largely inactive having fallen foul at City after a failed move to Orlando Pirates in January 2017‚ Mncwango would almost certainly have spent the next six months not playing had he remained in Limpopo.

The earlier deal also means City get some financial remuneration for the striker‚ and lose a salary for a player who was not playing anyway.

And Hunt needs goals‚ so gets a centering centre-forward who perhaps can provide them (Mncwango was 2015-16’s top scorer with 13 goals)‚ and has said he will play the striker.

